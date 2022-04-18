Monday, April 18, 2022Back to
Poco F4 GT Set To Launch On April 26th; Here Are The Rumoured Features & Specifications

Poco is all set to reveal a number of phones under their F4 lineup on April 26. The F4 GT stands out from all of them and is the device to hedge your bets on.


FP StaffApr 18, 2022 14:05:45 IST

The Poco F4 GT is set to be announced on the 26th of April in Beijing, along with a host of other devices. As per a recent listing on Geekbench, Poco’s F4 GT in all likelihood is going to be a rebadged Redmi K50 Gaming.

Redmi POCO F4 GT

The POCO F4 GT is a rebadged version of the Redmi K50 Gaming for markets outside China.

Some other devices that Poco will be launching include the F4, F4 Pro, which will include the Snapdragon 870 and the Dimensity 9000 Chipset. 

However, if the specs and features are anything to go, it is the Poco F4 GT that you should be placing your bets on.

The Display

The Poco F4 GT will come with a 6.67-inch OLED display, with HRD10+,120Hz refresh rate and a 395 PP pixel density in a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display will have a centred punch-hole for the selfie camera, and a will feature Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5.

The Battery

The F4 GT will feature a 4,750 mAh battery, which will likely be split into two units. This indicates that it will have superfast charging, probably with 70-80W fast charging, via a USB-C port.

The Processor

The Poco F4 GT will be powered by a 4nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The CPU will have a single-core 3GHz Cortex X2, a triple-core 2.5GHz, tri-Core Cortex A710 and a quad-core Cortex A510 1.8GHz processor. As for the GPU, we will see an Adreno 730 unit.

The F4 GT pro will also have LPDDR5 8GB RAM. The basic device will have 128GB of storage. The higher-end variant will have 256GB storage and 12GB RAM.

Redmi POCO F4 GT

The Camera

The Poco F4 GT will come with a triple camera setup, with the primary shooter being a 64MP Sony IMX686 unit. The secondary camera is an 8MP unit, whereas the tertiary camera will have a 2MP resolution unit.

The front camera is a 20MP Sony IMX596 unit, that is capable of recording videos at 1920x1080 at 30 fps.

Other Features

The Poco F4 GT will come with Android 12 out of the box and with Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 skin on top. In Geekbench, the device scored 1,235 points on the single-core test and 3,555 points on the multi-core test. The device will have a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power switch instead of one under the display.

There will be at least two colour options to choose from and will also have support for Hi-Res audio. The box will also include a Type-C to 3.5mm audio adapter.

