tech2 News Staff

Poco will launch the Poco F3 GT in India today at 12 pm. As of now, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 120 Hz Super Smooth AMOLED display that supports HDR10+ and a 5,065 mAh battery. Poco F3 GT will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Poco F3 GT launch: How to watch it live

Poco launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. You can watch the livestream on the company's social media handles. To catch the live updates, you can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

#POCOF3GT: The device that's ready to #SwitchItUp is a Made in India product, under the Make In India initiative. Join us for the launch of POCO F3 GT today at 12PM: https://t.co/5JtoyJtWh6 pic.twitter.com/DJH4GajdAC — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) July 23, 2021

Poco F3 GT expected specifications

As per a report by 91 Mobiles, the upcoming Poco F3 GT will be rebranded Redmi K40 Game Enhanced edition that debuted in China recently. If the report is to be believed, the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch OLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, supports HDR10+ and houses a punch-hole camera. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It is expected to offer up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone might run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.

In terms of camera, Poco F3 GT might come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens. It is likely to sport a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

Poco F3 GT is likely to be equipped with a 5,065 mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging.