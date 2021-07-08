tech2 News Staff

Poco India has officially teased the launch of Poco F3 GT on Twitter. Prior to this, Poco India CEO Anuj Sharma confirmed via a tweet that the said smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. As per a report by 91 Mobiles, the upcoming Poco F3 GT will be rebranded Redmi K40 Game Enhanced edition that debuted in China recently. It further hints that the smartphone might launch in August this year.

FFFor real??? pic.twitter.com/FKUUnuFfSg — POCO India - The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 8, 2021

Poco F3 GT expected specifications

If the report is to be believed, the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch OLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, supports HDR10+ and houses a punch-hole camera. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It is expected to offer up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone might run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.

"Locked & loaded, finger on the triggers" The next F is closer than ever. Good things come to those who wait, best things to those who never give up pic.twitter.com/oqyskcHQBH — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) May 28, 2021



In terms of camera, Poco F3 GT might come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens. It is likely to sport a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

Poco F3 GT is likely to be equipped with a 5,065 mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging.