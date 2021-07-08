Thursday, July 08, 2021Back to
Poco F3 GT India launch teased for Q3 2021; expected to arrive in August

Poco India has confirmed that the Poco F3 GT will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.


tech2 News StaffJul 08, 2021 13:48:19 IST

Poco India has officially teased the launch of Poco F3 GT on Twitter. Prior to this, Poco India CEO Anuj Sharma confirmed via a tweet that the said smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. As per a report by 91 Mobiles, the upcoming Poco F3 GT will be rebranded Redmi K40 Game Enhanced edition that debuted in China recently. It further hints that the smartphone might launch in August this year.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Image: Xiaomi China website

Poco F3 GT expected specifications

If the report is to be believed, the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch OLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, supports HDR10+ and houses a punch-hole camera. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It is expected to offer up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone might run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.


In terms of camera, Poco F3 GT might come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens. It is likely to sport a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

Poco F3 GT is likely to be equipped with a 5,065 mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging.

