Poco F3 GT featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate display might be priced around Rs 30,000: Report

Poco F3 GT will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and is expected to offer up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffJul 15, 2021 16:41:44 IST

Poco India has confirmed to launch the Poco F3 GT in India in the third quarter of this year. In addition to this, the company has also confirmed that the smartphone will feature a "120 Hz Super Smooth AMOLED Display" that supports HDR10+. Anuj Sharma Country Director Poco India told India Today that the Poco F3 GT will be priced around Rs 30,000 in India.

Poco F3 GT. Image: Poco India/Twitter

Poco F3 GT expected specifications

As per a report by 91 Mobiles, the upcoming Poco F3 GT will be rebranded Redmi K40 Game Enhanced edition that debuted in China recently. If the report is to be believed, the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch OLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, supports HDR10+ and houses a punch-hole camera. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It is expected to offer up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone might run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.

In terms of camera, Poco F3 GT might come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens. It is likely to sport a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

Poco F3 GT is likely to be equipped with a 5,065 mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging.

