Poco F2 Pro to launch in India tomorrow: Here's everything we know about the smartphone so far

Some reports suggest that the Poco F2 Pro may be the company's most expensive smartphone yet.


FP TrendingMay 11, 2020 09:47:50 IST

The Poco F2 Pro smartphone will be unveiled on 12 May. Poco informed users about the launch of the new device on Tuesday. The company released a teaser on Twitter where it said that it was inspired by users to innovate after the launch of its first phone in 2018. The teaser showed messages by some users to the company, demanding a Poco F2.

Poco F2 Pro to launch in India tomorrow: Heres everything we know about the smartphone so far

Poco representational image

Poco has scheduled the launch event in Spain, said several media reports. The phone will not come to India.

A recent report suggested that the smartphone may be the most expensive one yet from Poco. The smartphone is expected to be priced at €570 (which roughly translates to Rs 47,000).

It is believed that the Poco F2 Pro will be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro and that the 128 GB variant of the phone would cost EUR 570. F2 Pro will come in four colour options - White, Purple, Grey, and Blue.

From what we know so far, the Poco F2 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 60 Hz or 90 Hz refresh rate. It will also feature a 20MP pop-up selfie camera and a quad-camera setup on the back.

The main camera on the back may be of 64 MP and may be paired with a 13 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens along with a 2 MP depth sensor. The smartphone will be equipped a 4,700 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

