FP Trending

The Poco F2 Pro smartphone will be unveiled tomorrow, that is, 12 May. Poco informed users about the launch of the new device on Tuesday. The company released a teaser on Twitter where it said that it was inspired by users to innovate after the launch of its first phone in 2018. The teaser showed messages by some users to the company, demanding a Poco F2.

Poco has scheduled the launch event in Spain, said several media reports. The phone will not come to India.

Hey POCO Fans, hit ❤️ ⁰now if you want to experience the simplicity of life powered by innovations that truly matter. BTW, a hidden message at the end of the video.#POCOisBACK #PowerfullyCool pic.twitter.com/FoF3zrLpd3 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 7, 2020

A recent report suggested that the smartphone may be the most expensive one yet from Poco. The smartphone is expected to be priced at €570 (which roughly translates to Rs 47,000).

It is believed that the Poco F2 Pro will be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro and that the 128 GB variant of the phone would cost EUR 570. F2 Pro will come in four colour options - White, Purple, Grey, and Blue.

From what we know so far, the Poco F2 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 60 Hz or 90 Hz refresh rate. It will also feature a 20MP pop-up selfie camera and a quad-camera setup on the back.

The main camera on the back may be of 64 MP and may be paired with a 13 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens along with a 2 MP depth sensor. The smartphone will be equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

