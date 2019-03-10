tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's POCO team has been working at a rapid pace to roll-out features to their only smartphone so far, the POCO F1. Having released a couple of key updates for Beta in February which adds 4K 60 fps video recording and Widewine L1 support, the team has finally begun rolling out a stable update.

However, neither Widewine L1 support nor 4K 60 fps make their way through to the latest stable update. Strangely, the only change mentioned in the changelog here is the addition of the February Android security patch.

As per a report by GSMArena, the MIUI version 10.2.3.0 update does weigh a hefty 550 MB but brings very little visible upgrades here. What's also strange is that the POCO team does not pen down a detailed changelog because the developers apparently "didn't have time to write the full changelog".

The dev team tried their best to rush out the stable build before the weekend (early Mar stable) that they didn't have time to write the full changelog! We clearly have more than security patch update 😉 The stable will roll out slowly to ensure no major bugs https://t.co/yCG85b3Szw — Alvin Tse (@atytse) March 8, 2019

Head of Pocophone Global, Alvin Tse did take to Twitter to clarify that another stable update is on it way later this month which will add 4K 60 fps video recording to users of the stable build. Facing a considerable amount of stick for the lack of a changelog, Tse also mentioned that a detailed changelog will be ensured before a roll-out going forward.

If you do have a POCO F1 and can't wait to try out 4K 60 fps video recording, we suggest you switch to the Beta channel. The beta update does often feature minor bugs though which is something you need to keep in mind before making the switch.

