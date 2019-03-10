Sunday, March 10, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

POCO F1 users get MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update but there's still no 4K 60 fps video

MIUI v10.2.3.0 update for the Poco F1 does weigh 550 MB but brings very little visible upgrades.

tech2 News Staff Mar 10, 2019 16:39:23 IST

Xiaomi's POCO team has been working at a rapid pace to roll-out features to their only smartphone so far, the POCO F1. Having released a couple of key updates for Beta in February which adds 4K 60 fps video recording and Widewine L1 support, the team has finally begun rolling out a stable update.

The POCO F1 is yet to receive 4K 60 fps video recording, something which was announced back in December. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The POCO F1 is yet to receive 4K 60 fps video recording, something which was announced back in December. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

However, neither Widewine L1 support nor 4K 60 fps make their way through to the latest stable update. Strangely, the only change mentioned in the changelog here is the addition of the February Android security patch.

As per a report by GSMArena, the MIUI version 10.2.3.0 update does weigh a hefty 550 MB but brings very little visible upgrades here. What's also strange is that the POCO team does not pen down a detailed changelog because the developers apparently "didn't have time to write the full changelog".

Head of Pocophone Global, Alvin Tse did take to Twitter to clarify that another stable update is on it way later this month which will add 4K 60 fps video recording to users of the stable build. Facing a considerable amount of stick for the lack of a changelog, Tse also mentioned that a detailed changelog will be ensured before a roll-out going forward.

If you do have a POCO F1 and can't wait to try out 4K 60 fps video recording, we suggest you switch to the Beta channel. The beta update does often feature minor bugs though which is something you need to keep in mind before making the switch.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Poco F1

Poco F1 users on MIUI 10 beta can now stream Amazon Prime Video content in full HD

Feb 27, 2019

Poco F1

Poco F1 gets support for 4K and 1080p videos at 60 fps: All you need to know

Mar 03, 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi lists out features that are being worked on for MIUI 10 and MIUI 11

Mar 06, 2019

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro first impressions: Great overall package for competitive mid-range segment

Mar 05, 2019

Flipkart

Women's Day sale 2019: Flipkart offers deals on Poco F1, Pixel 3, Nokia 6.1 Plus

Mar 06, 2019

Asus

Asus reveals roadmap for Android 9.0 Pie update for Zenfone devices, ROG phone

Feb 28, 2019

science

All-woman Spacewalk

NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

Mar 08, 2019

Women in Science

Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Mar 08, 2019

Women at Work

Women's Day 2019: Women in health, science and innovation are collaborating globally

Mar 08, 2019

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019