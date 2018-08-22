Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Back to
22 August, 2018

Poco F1 to launch in India today: When and where to watch the event live

Ahead of the launch, here is all you need to know about Xiaomi’s sub-brand’s new smartphone.

About a week ago, Xiaomi announced the entry of its sub-brand, Poco, in India, along with teasing the launch of the first smartphone under the banner — the Poco F1. The official launch of the smartphone is scheduled for today, that is, 22 August, at 12.30 pm IST. And before the launch kicks off, here’s how and where you can catch the event live.

Pocophone 1024

The Poco India event will be held in New Delhi, which will be live streamed on their official Facebook Page. Login a few minutes ahead of the launch time, if you don’t want to miss any bit of the event. Tech2 will be present at the launch event and we will be providing live updates on our twitter handle.

Recalling all that we know about the smartphone, the Poco F1 is believed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

In addition to that, a leaked unboxing video of the Poco F1 suggested that the smartphone will come bundled with an adapter, USB type-C cable and with a back cover.

Further, the smartphone has also been rumoured to come with a dual-camera setup at the back, which would be a pair of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor, whereas a 20 MP sensor is believed to power the selfie camera.

Also, per the reports, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the Poco F1 will sport a large 4,000mAh battery. It is believed to run on Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

Finally, the bit which is actually confirmed by the company, the Poco F1 will be a Flipkart-exclusive, however, it will also be available on mi.com.

From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


