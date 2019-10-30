tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi had announced the Poco F1 (Review) more than a year back but it is not slacking on giving out updates to the device. The company has now announced that it has started the roll-out of the MIUI 11 update which is based on Android 10 for the device.

The newest MIUI 11 software with build number 11.0.5.0.PEJMIXM is now being rolled out to those users who had participated in the beta test and a wider rollout will be launched in the following days. The update has a size of 1.8 GB and it also brings in the October security patch as well.

Poco F1 specifications

Poco F1 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. That notch even houses an infrared face-unlock feature.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card. For optics, it sports a dual-camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture.

Both support a whole host of AI scene modes that will assist the camera in picking the right settings for a shot. It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery paired with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

