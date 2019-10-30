Wednesday, October 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Poco F1 starts receiving stable Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for selected users

The Poco F1 update has a size of 1.8 GB and it also brings in the October security patch as well.


tech2 News StaffOct 30, 2019 08:35:53 IST

Xiaomi had announced the Poco F1 (Review) more than a year back but it is not slacking on giving out updates to the device. The company has now announced that it has started the roll-out of the MIUI 11 update which is based on Android 10 for the device.

Poco F1 starts receiving stable Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for selected users

Poco F1.

The newest MIUI 11 software with build number 11.0.5.0.PEJMIXM is now being rolled out to those users who had participated in the beta test and a wider rollout will be launched in the following days. The update has a size of 1.8 GB and it also brings in the October security patch as well.

Poco F1 specifications

Poco F1 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. That notch even houses an infrared face-unlock feature.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card. For optics, it sports a dual-camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture.

Both support a whole host of AI scene modes that will assist the camera in picking the right settings for a shot. It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery paired with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

 

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

MIUI 11

Redmi K20 and Redmi 7A start receiving stable build of MIUI 11 in India

Oct 23, 2019
Redmi K20 and Redmi 7A start receiving stable build of MIUI 11 in India
Xiaomi unveils roadmap for rolling out the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for its devices

Xiaomi

Xiaomi unveils roadmap for rolling out the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for its devices

Oct 16, 2019
Oppo begins Android 10-based ColorOS trial update rollout to the Reno in India

ColorOS

Oppo begins Android 10-based ColorOS trial update rollout to the Reno in India

Oct 24, 2019
Gmail starts rolling out Dark theme on Android and iOS; here’s how to turn it on

Gmail

Gmail starts rolling out Dark theme on Android and iOS; here’s how to turn it on

Oct 29, 2019
OnePlus resumes Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update rollout for the 7 and 7 Pro

OnePlus

OnePlus resumes Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update rollout for the 7 and 7 Pro

Oct 15, 2019
Samsung One UI 2.0 beta, based on Android 10, rolls out for Galaxy S10 series

One UI 2.0

Samsung One UI 2.0 beta, based on Android 10, rolls out for Galaxy S10 series

Oct 15, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019