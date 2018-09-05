Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 05 September, 2018 11:56 IST

POCO F1 second flash sale at 12 pm today, Armoured edition up on sale as well

The Kevlar sporting Armoured Edition, priced at Rs 29,999, goes on sale for the first time today.

As Xiaomi gears up to launch its budget-oriented Redmi 6 series today, its sub-brand POCO India is gearing up for its second flash sale at 12 today on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Get ready because you probably already know by now that getting your hands on one will not be easy.

The display is plenty sharp and the viewing angles aren't too bad either. Image: tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee



The highest-end Kevlar Armoured Edition of the POCO F1 is also available for grabs today, which was not the case in the first sale.

The phone has been priced at an incredible Rs 20,999 for the base model (6 GB + 64 GB), going up to Rs 29,999 for the kevlar-backed armoured edition in an 8 GB + 256 GB configuration. There's also a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant which is priced at Rs 23,999 and an 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage standard edition priced at Rs 28,999.

You also get three colour choices to pick from — Rosso Red, Steel Blue and Graphite Black.

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. That notch even houses an infrared face-unlock feature.Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Poco F1 features what the sub-brand is calling "LiquidCool Technology", a thermal solution that features a copper heat pipe inside the phone to help dissipate heat quicker and better. Not the first time we've heard this (Galaxy Note 9), but certainly that could make a difference to heavy gamers.

For optics, it sports a dual camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture. Both support a whole host of AI scene modes that will assist the camera in picking the right settings for a shot.

Pocophone's product head, Jai Mani also claims that the Poco F1 is the first smartphone in India to feature 4G+ support. The phone basically combines different spectrums for better coverage and speed. This, as per Poco, results in up to 275 percent faster data throughput over conventional 4G.

It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery paired with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0. Better still, Poco even throws in a fast charging adapter into the box.

