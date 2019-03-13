tech2 News Staff

Our review of the Poco F1 concluded that it is indeed the best value for money smartphone you can buy. It competes with phones in the premium segment yet is priced competitively as a budget to mid-range device. And if the F1's pricing wasn't competitive enough already, the smartphone has now received another temporary price reduction by up to Rs 4,500 on Flipkart.

Under the offer, which is only valid until 16 March, ICICI bank debit and credit card users can get an instant cashback of Rs 1,500 on the purchase of the smartphone. This offer is not valid if you make an EMI payment for the device.

In addition to that, Flipkart is offering extra Rs 2,000 off over regular exchange value. This has increased the exchange to up to Rs 19,450 for the lowest 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant.

Do note, a lot of publications are calling this a price cut, which as we confirmed with Xiaomi, is not.

Poco had reduced the price of all the variants by Rs 2,000, long ago. While the phone was announced at Rs 21,999 for 6 GB RAM and 64 GB model, Rs 24,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, and Rs 30,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage option, the prices were soon reduced to Rs 19,999, Rs 22,999, and Rs 28,999 respectively.

Poco F1 specifications and features

The Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC. The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. It is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery paired with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

For photography, it sports a dual camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

