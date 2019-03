tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is on a roll(out)! After recently releasing updates for the Mi 8-series, Xiaomi is now rolling out a new 9.3.1 beta MIUI update for the Poco F1 users.

According to a tweet shared by the general manager of Poco India, the Poco beta users will now see support for 4K and 1080p videos on the smartphone.

POCO fans, we heard you! Now enjoy recording 4K & 1080p videos at 60FPS on your #POCOF1. We have started rolling out an update for our MIUI for POCO beta users. Beta users - please do share feedback on the feedback app. Will be on stable version soon after the beta testing. pic.twitter.com/fWFnsIeLHR — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) March 2, 2019

To enable the support for the higher video quality, you can check Settings > Camera Settings > Video Quality, and there you can choose the new options of UHD 4K at 60fps, and FHD 1080p at 60fps.

The update was released on 1 March 2019. And in addition to the Poco F1, Xiaomi is also rolling out this beta update for the Mi 8 and the Mi 8 Pro users.

If you are already an MIUI beta tester, you will automatically be prompted for an update, however, if you are not one, and would like to join the program, you can download the update from here for Poco F1, here for the Mi 8, and from this link for the Mi 8 Pro.

