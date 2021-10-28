Thursday, October 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

POCO extends huge discounts on POCO X3 Pro, M2 Pro and C3 at Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale

The POCO M2 Pro, POCO X3 Pro, and POCO C3 are available from today, 28 October, till 3 November, on Flipkart; Flipkart Plus members can avail the discounts a day in advance.


FP TrendingOct 28, 2021 18:17:50 IST

With Diwali just around the corner, POCO is offering customers a final chance to avail some great discounts on some of its mobile phones during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale. The POCO M2 Pro, POCO X3 Pro, and POCO C3 are available from today, 28 October, till 3 November on the website, according to a statement by the company.

The POCO F3 GT with 8 GB RAM is also on sale at a first-time-ever offer.

The POCO X3 Pro will be available for Rs 16,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Image: POCO

The POCO X3 Pro will be available for Rs 16,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Image: POCO

The POCO C3, with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, will be available on Flipkart for Rs 7,499, a sharp drop from its MRP of Rs 9,999. With further bank offers available on the website, customers can buy the phone at an effective price of just Rs 6,749.

Similarly, the POCO X3 Pro with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, priced at Rs 23,999, will be offered for Rs 16,999, a number that further drops to Rs 15,749 with bank offers factored in. The POCO X3 with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM will be available for a price of Rs 18,999 on Flipkart, against its MRP of Rs 25,999. The price further drops to Rs 17,749 with bank offers.

Meanwhile, the POCO M2 Pro is also available with great discounts on Flipkart. The 4 GB RAM model with 64 GB storage is on sale for Rs 11,999. The price to be paid for the phone falls to Rs 10,799 with the addition of bank offers. The POCO M2 Pro model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage will be priced at Rs 12,999, a huge discount over its original price of Rs 17,999. If consumers avail the various offers available on Flipkart, they can get the model for an effective price of Rs 11,749.

Additionally, Flipkart Plus members get the chance to avail the discounts a day in advance.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best phones under 15k

Best phones under Rs 15,000 (Oct 2021): Samsung Galaxy M32 to Motorola G40 Fusion

Oct 25, 2021
Best phones under Rs 15,000 (Oct 2021): Samsung Galaxy M32 to Motorola G40 Fusion
Best phones under Rs 10,000 (Oct 2021): Samsung Galaxy M12, Poco M3 to Redmi 9 Prime

Best phones under 10k

Best phones under Rs 10,000 (Oct 2021): Samsung Galaxy M12, Poco M3 to Redmi 9 Prime

Oct 14, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021