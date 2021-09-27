FP Trending

Poco will launch a new smartphone in India called the Poco C31 on 30 September. The smartphone will be unveiled as part of the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and will become a part of the budget Poco C series in the country. The smartphone now has a dedicated microsite on Flipkart. This comes after it was recently revealed that the company will launch a new smartphone in India.

The teaser page reveals that the smartphone will come with a waterdrop notched display and will have blue as one of the colour options.

Other details remain unknown but the phone is expected to get a long-lasting battery. The company claims that the device will have a 25 percent longer lifespan as compared to market standards and will remain "as good as new even after 2.5 years of daily usage".

Strong + Secure + Fast = #POCOC31! Experience a phone that is not only lab tested but #LifeTested. Coming to you on September 30, at 12 noon! pic.twitter.com/vqUiyGgpCz — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 27, 2021

It is also expected to get reinforced corners for better durability and be a fast and secure phone. The company's website reveals that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chip, coupled with 4 GB of RAM. More details are expected to be released soon.

The smartphone will launch in addition to the Poco C3 that was launched last year. The phone comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chip. It comes in two RAM and storage options: 3 GB/32 GB and 4 GB/64 GB.

The phone features triple rear cameras (13 MP, 2 MP, 2 MP) and a 5 MP front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and is P2i splash-proof.

The Poco C3 is priced at Rs 7,999 (3 GB/32 GB) and Rs 8,999 (4 GB/64 GB) and is available to buy via Flipkart.