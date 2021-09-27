Monday, September 27, 2021Back to
Poco C31 with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC to launch in India on 30 September: All we know so far

Poco C3 will come with 4 GB RAM and as per the preview, it will feature a waterdrop notch display.


FP TrendingSep 27, 2021 17:19:06 IST

Poco will launch a new smartphone in India called the Poco C31 on 30 September. The smartphone will be unveiled as part of the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and will become a part of the budget Poco C series in the country. The smartphone now has a dedicated microsite on Flipkart. This comes after it was recently revealed that the company will launch a new smartphone in India.

Realme C31

Poco C31

The teaser page reveals that the smartphone will come with a waterdrop notched display and will have blue as one of the colour options.

Other details remain unknown but the phone is expected to get a long-lasting battery. The company claims that the device will have a 25 percent longer lifespan as compared to market standards and will remain "as good as new even after 2.5 years of daily usage".

It is also expected to get reinforced corners for better durability and be a fast and secure phone. The company's website reveals that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chip, coupled with 4 GB of RAM. More details are expected to be released soon.

The smartphone will launch in addition to the Poco C3 that was launched last year. The phone comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chip. It comes in two RAM and storage options: 3 GB/32 GB and 4 GB/64 GB.

The phone features triple rear cameras (13 MP, 2 MP, 2 MP) and a 5 MP front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and is P2i splash-proof.

The Poco C3 is priced at Rs 7,999 (3 GB/32 GB) and Rs 8,999 (4 GB/64 GB) and is available to buy via Flipkart.

