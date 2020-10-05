Monday, October 05, 2020Back to
Poco C3 with 4 GB RAM, a 13 MP triple rear camera setup to launch in India tomorrow

Poco C3 might come with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery.


FP TrendingOct 05, 2020 16:03:02 IST

Poco C3 will sport a triple camera setup on the rear with 13 MP primary shooter. In a video shared on Twitter, Poco India gives the details of Poco C3 that will be launched on 6 October at noon.  The square camera module on the top left at the back of the device will also house a 2 MP Macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. It will also have a flash.  For selfie, the Poco C3 is expected to have a 5 MP front camera with a screen flash.

Poco C3. Image: Flipkart

A Flipkart listing reveals that Poco C3 will have up to 4 GB of RAM.

In a tweet earlier, Poco India said that the upcoming smartphone will be priced under Rs 10,000.

Poco C3 is the company's first device in India under the new C- smartphone series in India. It is expected to be the rebranded Redmi 9C series that debuted in Malaysia recently.

The Redmi 9C comes with 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop (720 x 1,600) pixels display. It has 20:9 aspect ratio and has 400 nit brightness. The display of the device supports colour temperature adjustment, standard mode, reading mode and sunlight mode.

Also, the Redmi 9C comes with dual-SIM support and is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Poco C3 claims to be best for the gamers and for multitaskers. Once released, the phone will be available for sale on e-commerce portal Flipkart. The smartphone will house a 5,000 mAh battery.

