FP Trending

Poco C3 will sport a triple camera setup on the rear with 13 MP primary shooter. In a video shared on Twitter, Poco India gives the details of Poco C3 that will be launched on 6 October at noon. The square camera module on the top left at the back of the device will also house a 2 MP Macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. It will also have a flash. For selfie, the Poco C3 is expected to have a 5 MP front camera with a screen flash.

A Flipkart listing reveals that Poco C3 will have up to 4 GB of RAM.

In a tweet earlier, Poco India said that the upcoming smartphone will be priced under Rs 10,000.

Extreme performance that'll let you game all-day, every day with the #POCOC3. The #GameChang3r under 10K is arriving on 6th October at 12PM on @Flipkart. For more 👉🏻 https://t.co/FgindDwGMo pic.twitter.com/tk2B6U0A79 — POCO India #POCOC3 (@IndiaPOCO) October 3, 2020

Poco C3 is the company's first device in India under the new C- smartphone series in India. It is expected to be the rebranded Redmi 9C series that debuted in Malaysia recently.

The Redmi 9C comes with 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop (720 x 1,600) pixels display. It has 20:9 aspect ratio and has 400 nit brightness. The display of the device supports colour temperature adjustment, standard mode, reading mode and sunlight mode.

Also, the Redmi 9C comes with dual-SIM support and is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Poco C3 claims to be best for the gamers and for multitaskers. Once released, the phone will be available for sale on e-commerce portal Flipkart. The smartphone will house a 5,000 mAh battery.