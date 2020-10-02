Friday, October 02, 2020Back to
Poco C3 to launch in India on 6 October; expected to be a rebranded Redmi 9C

Poco C3 will come with a triple rear camera setup that will house a 13 MP primary sensor.


tech2 News StaffOct 02, 2020 14:33:03 IST

Poco C3 teaser has appeared on Flipkart revealing that the smartphone will debut in India on 6 October at 12 pm. This will be the company's first smartphone in India under the new C- smartphone series in India. This new smartphone is expected to be the rebranded Redmi 9C series that debuted in Malaysia recently. The Flipkart teaser has confirmed that Poco C3 will feature a square rear camera module that will house three cameras including a 13 MP primary sensor. The teaser also confirms that among other options, the smartphone may also come in a green colour option.

Poco C3. Image: Flipkart

Poco C3 expected specifications

According to a report by GSMArena, Poco C3 will be rebranded Redmi 9C. The Redmi 9C sports 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop (720 x 1,600) pixels display. It has 20:9 aspect ratio and has 400 nit brightness. The screen supports colour temperature adjustment, standard mode, reading mode and sunlight mode.

The device has a triple camera setup in the rear which includes a 13 MP primary camera, 2 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth sensor. For selfie, there is a 5 MP camera with a screen flash.

The Redmi 9C has dual-SIM support and is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

