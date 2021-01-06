Wednesday, January 06, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Poco C3, Poco M2 get a price cut; now selling at a starting price of Rs 7,499, Rs 9,999 respectively

The 128 GB storage variant of Poco M2 is now priced at Rs 10,999, down by Rs 1,500.


tech2 News StaffJan 06, 2021 15:03:41 IST

Poco has slashed the prices of two of its smartphones: Poco C3 and Poco M2. The Poco C3 (Review) 4 GB RAM + 64 GB is now priced at Rs 8,499, down from Rs 8,999 and the 3 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 7,499. On the other hand, the 128 GB storage variant of Poco M2  is priced at Rs 10,999, down by Rs 1,500. The 6 GB RAM variant of Poco M2 is now available at Rs 9,999, down from Rs 10,999. The new pricing is now reflecting on Flipkart.

Poco C3, Poco M2 get a price cut; now selling at a starting price of Rs 7,499, Rs 9,999 respectively

Poco C3. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

Poco C3 specifications and features

The Poco C3 features a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor with options for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The Poco C3 features a triple card slot, and the device's storage can be expanded to up to 512 GB. The smartphone runs MIUI 12 for POCO based on Android 10.

On the camera front, the Poco C3 sports a triple camera setup at the rear, which includes a 13 MP main camera, 2 MP depth camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. For selfies, Poco C3 features a 5 MP camera.

The Poco C3 also features P2i coating, which makes the device dust and splash resistant.

The smartphone will be available in Arctic Blue, Lime Green and Matte Black colour variants.

Poco M2 specifications and features

The Poco M2 Poco features a 6.53-inch Full HD display with a waterdrop notch, which houses an 8 MP AI selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The smartphone comes in 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options.

For photography, the Poco M2 sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13 MP primary camera, 8 Mp ultra-wide-angle camera, 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Fuelling the Poco M2 is a 5,000 mAh battery, which as per Poco can offer 2-day's run time. The Poco m2's battery supports 18 W fast charging.

For connectivity, the Poco M2 features a 3.5 mm headphones jack and an IR blaster.

The Poco M2 currently runs MIUI 11, however, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will soon receive the MIUI 12 update.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Poco

Poco confirms the launch Poco F2 in 2021; expected to be powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset

Jan 04, 2021
Poco confirms the launch Poco F2 in 2021; expected to be powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset

science

National 'cow science' exam for students, general public to be held on 25 February, annually

Cow Science

National 'cow science' exam for students, general public to be held on 25 February, annually

Jan 06, 2021
Space exploration in 2021 to see missions to Mars, the Moon, views from beyond 'deep space'

Space Exploration

Space exploration in 2021 to see missions to Mars, the Moon, views from beyond 'deep space'

Jan 05, 2021
Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020