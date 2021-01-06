tech2 News Staff

Poco has slashed the prices of two of its smartphones: Poco C3 and Poco M2. The Poco C3 (Review) 4 GB RAM + 64 GB is now priced at Rs 8,499, down from Rs 8,999 and the 3 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 7,499. On the other hand, the 128 GB storage variant of Poco M2 is priced at Rs 10,999, down by Rs 1,500. The 6 GB RAM variant of Poco M2 is now available at Rs 9,999, down from Rs 10,999. The new pricing is now reflecting on Flipkart.

Poco C3 specifications and features

The Poco C3 features a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor with options for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The Poco C3 features a triple card slot, and the device's storage can be expanded to up to 512 GB. The smartphone runs MIUI 12 for POCO based on Android 10.

On the camera front, the Poco C3 sports a triple camera setup at the rear, which includes a 13 MP main camera, 2 MP depth camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. For selfies, Poco C3 features a 5 MP camera.

The Poco C3 also features P2i coating, which makes the device dust and splash resistant.

The smartphone will be available in Arctic Blue, Lime Green and Matte Black colour variants.

Poco M2 specifications and features

The Poco M2 Poco features a 6.53-inch Full HD display with a waterdrop notch, which houses an 8 MP AI selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The smartphone comes in 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options.

For photography, the Poco M2 sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13 MP primary camera, 8 Mp ultra-wide-angle camera, 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Fuelling the Poco M2 is a 5,000 mAh battery, which as per Poco can offer 2-day's run time. The Poco m2's battery supports 18 W fast charging.

For connectivity, the Poco M2 features a 3.5 mm headphones jack and an IR blaster.

The Poco M2 currently runs MIUI 11, however, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will soon receive the MIUI 12 update.