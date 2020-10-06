Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Poco is scheduled to debut the new C-series of smartphone in India today, with the launch of Poco C3. The launch event is scheduled for 12 pm today. Poco will be live streaming the launch event on its official YouTube channel. Ahead of the official launch, Poco has teased a handful of specifications about the Poco C3. Poco has already confirmed that the Poco C3 will feature a 5,000 mAh battery and a 13 MP rear triple camera setup.

You can find the live stream link here.

The leaked and confirmed specifications of the Poco C3 also hint that the smartphone may likely be the rebranded version of Redmi 9C, which was recently launched in the Malaysian market.

Poco C3 expected specifications

Poco C3 is the company's first device in India under the new C- smartphone series in India. It is expected to be the rebranded Redmi 9C series that debuted in Malaysia recently.

The Redmi 9C comes with 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop (720 x 1,600) pixels display. It has 20:9 aspect ratio and has 400 nit brightness. The display of the device supports colour temperature adjustment, standard mode, reading mode and sunlight mode.

Also, the Redmi 9C comes with dual-SIM support and is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Poco C3 is touted to be the 'best for the gamers and for multitaskers'. Once released, the phone will be available for sale on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. The smartphone will house a 5,000 mAh battery.