(Reuters) - British Prime Minister candidate Matt Hancock said that the UK cannot ban Huawei Technologies Co Ltd until a British home-grown replacement is found, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

In a speech at the Policy Exchange think tank set for Wednesday, Hancock will point to the UK's defence industry as proof of what can be done by a government prepared to create the right market conditions, the newspaper said, citing prepared remarks.

