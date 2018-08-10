Friday, August 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 10 August, 2018 09:42 IST

Plea filed in SC to restrain WhatsApp from proceeding with its payment service

Almost one million people are "testing" the WhatsApp's payments service in India.

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre to restrain WhatsApp from proceeding with its payments systems unless it fully complies with provisions of the RBI.

The plea filed by organisation Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change said the messaging platform does not comply with provision of mandating Grievance Officer and other laws of India.

To open a bank account, a customer needs to comply with KYC norms laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and various other formalities, the plea said.

"WhatsApp is a foreign company with no office or servers in India. To run Payments Service in India, WhatsApp is obligated to have its office and payments in India.

"Moreover, it is also required to have a Grievance Officer for users in India. Yet, it is being allowed to continue with its Payments and other services, without any checks," the plea, which is likely to come up for hearing this week, said.

The petition also said the social media giant does not comply with tax and other laws of India but its reach is such that it is used by everyone, be it a commoner or the judges of the apex court.

The plea, filed through advocate Virag Gupta, said that every user has a number on WhatsApp but the messaging platform has no number through which its user can contact it for any grievance redressal.

It also pointed out various rumour based crimes that had happened in the country and said that the growth of such incidents was directly proportional to growth of user base of messaging services like WhatsApp.

"Companies like Facebook Inc. and Google Inc. have appointed Grievance Officer for users in India, but WhatsApp has not. However, the Grievance Officer of Facebook sits in Ireland, and the Grievance Officer of Google sits in USA and are thus rendered ineffective.

"In order to make Respondent No. 6 (WhatsApp) accountable, it must be directed to comply with Indian Law and appoint Grievance Officer, who shall be the person to address grievance of consumers, as well as coordinate with investigating agencies," the petition said.

WhatsApp has over 200 million users in India.

Almost one million people are "testing" WhatsApp's payments service in India, which is the largest base for the Facebook-owned company that has over 1.5 billion users globally.

tags


Super Cool News Apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

also see

WhatsApp Payments

WhatsApp must have an office in India to launch its payments service says MeitY

Aug 01, 2018

Lynchings

SC slams Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Yahoo for promoting 'objectionable material'

Jul 28, 2018

NewsTracker

Attorney-General informs Supreme Court of Centre's decision to withdraw its proposal to set up ‘Social Media Communication Hub’

Aug 03, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business API to enable messaging app to finally start making money

Aug 02, 2018

WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp will soon let you share GIFs and stickers through the web version

Aug 01, 2018

Momo WhatsApp challenge

After Blue Whale, new Momo WhatsApp Challenge is triggering suicide among teens

Aug 07, 2018

science

Space Militia

In a presidential first, Trump wants to usher in military 'Space Force' by 2020

Aug 10, 2018

Partial Eclipse

The third and final solar eclipse of 2018 is coming up — with strings attached

Aug 09, 2018

GMRT

Indian telescope near Pune discovers most distant radio galaxy ever observed

Aug 09, 2018

Infertility

Choice of underwear could affect sperm count, a new fertility study finds

Aug 09, 2018