FP Trending

Days ahead of the launch of its next-generation console, Sony has announced that PlayStation 4 can act as a remote screen for PlayStation 5. Taking to their blog, PlayStation has informed that players will be able to access their PS5 from a PC or a mobile device via Remote Play in the same way as PS4. According to the makers, with PS5, players will also be able to access the PS5 from a PS4 console or another PS5 via Remote Play. The blog goes on to add that PlayStation is updating the PS4's Remote Play feature.

"Now, in addition to being able to access your PS4 from a PC or a mobile device, your PS4 can access other consoles via Remote Play too, right on your TV. This includes the ability to connect to your PS5 and stream a PS5 game to your PS4 so you can play it there," it said.

Additionally, the blog mentions that Remote Play will add support for up to three additional users to join the Remote Play session, which allows gamers to enjoy local multiplayer games via Remote Play.

Sony has also announced that with the Remote play one can play games on any Android smartphone or tablet running Android 5.0 or higher, as well as on any iPhone or iPad running iOS 12.1 or higher and compatible PC or Mac.

As per the blog, PS5 gas also expanded the concept of Parties into a dedicated hangout space for the player and 99 of his/her friends across PS4, PS5, and the new PlayStation app for mobile devices.

The blog has also revealed that more than 99 percent of the 4,000 plus games available on PS4 will be playable on PS5. Furthermore, select PS4 games will see increased loading speeds when played on PS5 and will also leverage Game Boost.