If you have planned to upgrade to the latest smartphone this New Year without burning a hole in your pocket, the wait is finally over as OPPO has got a rightful contender for you. With so many new features vying for attention we’ve distilled the top features that make the new OPPO F15 a worthy upgrade over your current smartphone.

Just checking the main highlights of the OPPO F15 makes it a tantalising proposition. Whether it’s the phone’s sleek design and lightweight, enhanced 48MP AI Quadcam, in-display fingerprint, anti-shake video features and the fast, immersive gaming, this is one smartphone that will delight users from the get-go. With OPPO F15 having launched today and priced at Rs 19,990, let’s check out the first impressions of the device and know why this smartphone should be your next device upgrade.

Sleek Design

With the slew of features most devices these days feel bulkier, however, OPPO F15 comes in a breath of fresh air. The device is lightweight and sleek and slides easily into the pocket. This ergonomically designed smartphone fits easily in one hand with an amazing grip. This allows for easy usage of the phone as well.

With 7.9 mm of thinness and just 172 gms of weight, the F15 is one for the stylish lot.

The rear panel of the phone has quad-camera setup in a minimalist design while the flashlight has been elongated to match the shape of the camera’s array. The raised decorative ring also helps to prevent scratches while the colour– Unicorn White is designed with the aesthetic of sunlight reflecting on the water.

Overall the device looks quite sleek, trendy and supports easy one-hand usage.

Superb Camera

OPPO devices have been known for its stellar camera performance and the F15 too stays true to the testimony. The 48 MP AI Quad Cam and Wide Angle Macro Lens combines a unique 4-in-1 pixel technology that helps users to capture details that are as true to life as possible. The 8MPUltra Wide Angle Lens also enables you to capture images at an angle of 119 degree which helps to capture group images without cutting anyone out while the 3-8m Macro with Auto Focus can be used to capture images as close as 3 cm.

Along with OPPO’s proprietary AI Beautification, F15 uses AI Video Beautification that can be applied on front and back cameras, you can make use of custom beautification adjustments while Multi-Person Beautification can apply unique beautification to up to four people at a time.

F15 is also a great smartphone offering an amazing photography experience even after sunset thanks to its Night Portrait Mode that has been further enhanced to deliver clearer and brighter night shots without causing graininess. The Portrait HDR and Bokeh Mode also allows users to achieve professionally shot images while giving you the option of adjusting the Bokeh even after the photo has been taken.

Finally, F15 inherits the Anti-Shake feature that ensures that shaky videos appear clearer and sharper once they’re processed.

Pro Performance

How much faster can you get when it comes to charging your phone? Thanks to VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support, OPPO F15 enables you to charge your device at a rapid pace. Equipped with 4000 mAh battery, the smartphone battery can last a day long with ease.

OPPO F15 also packs 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of space to enable smooth performance along with ample storage options. What’s more, with its three-card slot, users can enhance storage to 256 GB in additional storage. The smartphone’s In-Display Fingerprint Display 3.0 unlocks the device in 0.32 seconds.

The wait is over! The sleek & stylish #OPPOF15 with 48MP AI Quadcam is finally here and it can be all yours. Avail the exciting offers and #FlauntItYourWay.

Know more: https://t.co/8SoCGQk2ny pic.twitter.com/ksVY31ETBw — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) January 16, 2020

FHD + AMOLED Display

The display of the phone is crisp with amazing resolution. The FHD+ AMOLED display along with a screen to body ratio of 90.7% and 2400 X 1080 resolution gives a remarkable viewing experience. Along with Winevine L1 certification that allows users to watch YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime in full HD and DC Screen Dimming 2.0 also protects the eye from fatigue.

OPPO F15’s screen is everything you need from a progressive screen in the New Year.

Smart OS

Make full use of ColorOS 6.1.2 features that use a borderless design to complement the true full screen of the F15. Users can also expect smoother swiping, cloud storage, Riding Mode to turn off notifications, AI Ice Box that conserves maximum energy by freezing an application to make space for frequently-used apps, Smart Bar that helps users stay productive by showing important notifications and stacking unimportant ones.

Not to forget the Smart Assistant – a one-stop service portal that simplifies the user experience by sorting all the vital information on ‘cards’ that’s displayed right on the home screen. The cards are further sorted into Smart services and Favourite services. Smart services appear under certain situations such as an itinerary or food delivery (both specific to Indian users only) while Favourite services are always available to the user.

Game Boost 2.0

Gamers, assemble! With the Game Boost 2.0 feature on the OPPO F15, you can be sure of lag-free performance while playing your favourite games. The Game Boost 2.0 checks the handset’s latency and control issues along with touch control and refresh rates to ensure that there are no lags while you’re gaming.

To give more specific examples, PUBG’s Frame Rate Stability has gone up by a whopping 55.8%, and Arena of Valour’s possibility of lag has decreased by 17.4%. Gaming has never been so smooth. Add to that, the Gaming Voice Changer allows users to change the gender of their voice with a single click along with In-House Noise Cancellation that reduces noise in games to a considerable degree.

The device sure looks impressive and with so many features packed into its super slim body, the OPPO F15 is a must-buy for anyone looking to buy a new smartphone. There are various exciting offers with OPPO F15 which makes your purchase more special. Like 5% cashback on EMI offers on purchase through HDFC, ICICI and Yes Bank credit card/debit card and zero down payment options available with Bajaj Finserv. The phone can be purchased through EMI options available with IDFC First bank, Home Credit and HDB financial services coupled with additional 100% data from Reliance Jio.

