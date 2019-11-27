tech2 News Staff

Mastodon is a Twitter-like platform that will be launching a photo-sharing social media platform called Pixelfed. It is being expected that this platform will give competition to Instagram.

Mastodon yesterday (26 November) tweeted that it will be launching Pixelfed — "a fediverdse alternative for Instagram and other photo-sharing platforms". A hashtag "#TheFutureIsFederated" was also mentioned at the end of the caption. This tweet also had a short video that said — "What is the fediverse? It’s magic. A platform for the people. And we mean everyone. We’ll be arriving soon! Power to the people. Pixelfed.org"

We're excited!! Check out Pixelfed for a fediverse alternative to Instagram and other photo sharing platforms. #TheFutureisFederated https://t.co/S77cBXcY0Y — Mastodon (@MastodonProject) November 26, 2019

As per the Pixelfed website, the UI of the platform looks quite similar to that of Instagram. The feed looks almost the same as Instagram and there are separate dialogue boxes, on the right side, called "alerts" for notifications and "suggestions" for adding people to your friend list. You will get to see five options on the top right corner — home, timeline, compose, discover and profile.

The website also reads that it will be an ad-free platform and all the posts will appear in a chronological manner instead of some pattern where algorithms are needed. As per the website, Pixelfed is privacy-focussed and no third-party tracking or analytics are included. Since it will be a photo-sharing platform, different filters will also be available to edit your image.

The website also gives out a few features that will be available on this platform like mute accounts, block account, content warning, hidden follower count, private accounts, private posts and so on.

Although you have an option to join Pixelfed right now, the documentation segment of the website clearly mentions that "Pixelfed is still a work in progress. We do not recommend running an instance in production at this stage unless you know what you are doing!”

