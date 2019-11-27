Wednesday, November 27, 2019Back to
Pixelfed is Mastodon's soon to be launched photo-sharing Instagram-like platform

Pixelfed will have features like mute accounts, block account, content warning, hidden follower count and so on.


tech2 News StaffNov 27, 2019 09:04:30 IST

Mastodon is a Twitter-like platform that will be launching a photo-sharing social media platform called Pixelfed. It is being expected that this platform will give competition to Instagram.

Mastodon yesterday (26 November) tweeted that it will be launching Pixelfed — "a fediverdse alternative for Instagram and other photo-sharing platforms". A hashtag "#TheFutureIsFederated" was also mentioned at the end of the caption. This tweet also had a short video that said — "What is the fediverse? It’s magic. A platform for the people. And we mean everyone. We’ll be arriving soon! Power to the people. Pixelfed.org"

Pixelfed is Mastodons soon to be launched photo-sharing Instagram-like platform

Since Pixelfed will be a photo-sharing platform, different filters will also be available to edit your image. Representational image: Pixabay

As per the Pixelfed website, the UI of the platform looks quite similar to that of Instagram. The feed looks almost the same as Instagram and there are separate dialogue boxes, on the right side, called "alerts" for notifications and "suggestions" for adding people to your friend list. You will get to see five options on the top right corner — home, timeline, compose, discover and profile.

Pixelfed UI. Image: Pixelfed

Pixelfed UI. Image: Pixelfed

The website also reads that it will be an ad-free platform and all the posts will appear in a chronological manner instead of some pattern where algorithms are needed. As per the website, Pixelfed is privacy-focussed and no third-party tracking or analytics are included. Since it will be a photo-sharing platform, different filters will also be available to edit your image.

(Also read: How to create an account on Mastodon)

The website also gives out a few features that will be available on this platform like mute accounts, block account, content warning, hidden follower count, private accounts, private posts and so on.

Although you have an option to join Pixelfed right now, the documentation segment of the website clearly mentions that "Pixelfed is still a work in progress. We do not recommend running an instance in production at this stage unless you know what you are doing!”

