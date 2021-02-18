Thursday, February 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Pixel, other Android phones may get face-based auto-rotate feature with Android 12

The face-based version of auto-rotate will automatically sense the way a user is looking at the screen and change the orientation accordingly.


FP TrendingFeb 18, 2021 16:18:34 IST

The Android 12 Developer Preview is around the corner and reportedly Pixel phones may be getting a new face-based option for auto-rotate. The Pixel phones, as well as Android devices, will have their display orientation rotate to match the smartphone's orientation, according to a report by 9To5Google. For instance, if the user is browsing YouTube in portrait mode, the video will maximise on turning the device on one side or the other.

This means, the upcoming Android 12 will likely be bringing an optional, face-based version of auto-rotate to Pixel phones, wherein your phone will use your front-facing camera to check if the user is looking at the screen, and if so, which way their head is turning. Sensing the way you are looking at the phone, the phone's display orientation will automatically change.

Pixel, other Android phones may get face-based auto-rotate feature with Android 12

Google Pixel 4a. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

It is likely that the tech used behind this feature is a simplified version of the face-shape-recognition capabilities of apps like Google Duo and Snapchat and to keep a check on your privacy, this camera-based feature will happen entirely on your phone that will not share or save your photo anywhere.

There is a possibility that the new face-based version of Auto-Rotate could launch as a broader Android 12 feature that is exclusive for Pixel phones for now.

Google could also add the double-tap gesture support for Pixel phones with Android 12 that would help Pixel users to summon Google Assistant.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Android 12

Android 12: Expected release date, features, rollout plan, and everything we know so far

Feb 12, 2021
Android 12: Expected release date, features, rollout plan, and everything we know so far
Google hints at Android 12 launch; expected to drop first beta this month

Android 12

Google hints at Android 12 launch; expected to drop first beta this month

Feb 08, 2021
Google Fit App will now allow Pixel users to measure heart and respiration rate using smartphone camera

Google Fit App

Google Fit App will now allow Pixel users to measure heart and respiration rate using smartphone camera

Feb 05, 2021
Google fined $1.3 million for displaying 'misleading' rankings for French hotels

Google

Google fined $1.3 million for displaying 'misleading' rankings for French hotels

Feb 16, 2021
Australia's largest news media company strikes Google news pay deal

Google

Australia's largest news media company strikes Google news pay deal

Feb 15, 2021
Google Photos will soon categorise memories under 'Sand and sea', 'Tasty Treats', other such groups

Google Photos

Google Photos will soon categorise memories under 'Sand and sea', 'Tasty Treats', other such groups

Feb 18, 2021

science

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021
Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021