Sunday, July 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 22 July, 2018 11:00 IST

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL codenames reportedly spotted on AOSP

Pixel 3 codenames "blueline” and “crosshatch” appeared in Google's Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

The much awaited and hyped Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been in the rumour mill for quite some time. Many leaked renders and supposedly official images of the phone have pointed out to interesting features in the device such as the presence of a notch on the Pixel 3 XL. However, now a report has pointed out the codenames of both the devices.

Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

As per a report by Droidlife, the devices' codenames "blueline” and “crosshatch” appeared in Google's Android Open Source Project (AOSP). The report states that "Crosshatch" has been spotted on AOSP back in October 2017 but "Blueline" has just recently been spotted last week.

Crosshatch is quite likely the codename for the Pixel 3 XL as we had spotted in a leaked photo of the device XDA-Developers. This could easily mean that Blueline is the codename for Pixel 3. Google's earlier codenames for its Pixel devices were  Sailfish for the Pixel, Marlin for the Pixel XL, Walleye for the Pixel 2, and Taimen for the Pixel 2 XL.

As per earlier reports, the leaked prototype also revealed that the Pixel 3 will come in a variant which will have 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with the obvious inclusion of the Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Pixel 2 did not have a headphone jack and this prototype also shows that the Pixel 3 will not be reintroducing it.

To be clear, these photos are not definitive proof of the Pixel 3's design and we shall have to wait till the usual release timing of October to get official confirmation.

 

tags


