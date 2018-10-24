The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were launched earlier this month and while they are arguably the best camera phones on the planet, they also come with a host of issues on their own. One of the major issues plaguing the device was that some of the photos taken with Google Camera were apparently not saving on the device. Google is fixing this issue.

“We will be rolling out a software update in the coming weeks to address the rare case of a photo not properly saving.” said a Google spokesperson in a statement as per The Verge.

Google camera was apparently shutting down immediately after taking a photo before it had a chance to process. The photos were not lost as they did appear in the gallery app after a day.

The main culprit for the issues looks to be the HDR function, which when turned off, will enable the photos to be saved. Until Google's software patch rolls out users can either wait until the HDR processing is completed or as mentioned before, they can turn off the HDR function. However, turning off HDR will quite likely rob the photo of the richness in colours that Pixel smartphones are so known for.