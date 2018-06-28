Thursday, June 28, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 28 June, 2018 16:41 IST

Pixel 3 and 3 XL leaked CAD renders show a 360-degree view of the devices

These render conform to our idea of what the Pixel 3 and 3 XL could look like.

The chatter around the next-gen Pixel smartphones is building up as we approach its possible launch timeframe. Renders and leaks have been in the air for a while now and it would seem that the anticipation is only going to build around the new Pixel device, of which there are two variants.

Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

A set of recently leaked CAD renders from @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice shed some more light on the design of the smartphone.

When we look at the smaller upcoming Pixel device or the Pixel 3, we see that it looks to be nearly exactly the same as the Pixel 2. On the back, we see a single camera with the LED flash beside it. The renders reveal that the phone looks to have slimmer bezels on the bottom than the Pixel 2 along with what could be the dual-camera system on the front.

There is, thankfully, no notch. There is also no 3.5 mm headphone jack. We see the type-C reversible connector on the device and it can be assumed that the device will have a dual-speaker system. Also like last year, there’s a glass coating at the top of the back of the device, with metal below that.

Looking at the Pixel 3 XL renders, the very first thing we notice (it's hard to miss) is the big display notch on the top. We knew it was coming after the Android P beta had a 'display cutout' support. But the phone also has a sizeable chin at the bottom. From the back, the Pixel 3 XL render and Pixel 2 XL look identical.

The notch looks to be housing the dual-cameras and what the earpiece along with the proximity sensors. There’s no headphone jack here and the SIM tray also resides at the bottom of the device along with the type-C port. In any case, these render conform to our idea of what the Pixel 3 and 3 XL could look like. The phones are expected to be announced in October.

