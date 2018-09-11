Visual search giant Pinterest has revealed that it is being used by 250 million people each month as it quietly continues to grow and other social networks slightly falter.

"At a time when the Internet can feel increasingly negative and politicised, we think it's remarkable that a quarter of a billion people are choosing to spend their time on Pinterest, a place that helps them feel positive and optimistic about the future," the company wrote in a blog post late on Monday.

Over half of the users on the platform and 80 percent of new sign-ups are from outside the US.

"There are now more than 175 billion Pins to explore on Pinterest — up 75 percent since early last year. People have been saving all kinds of different ideas here, like products they love (+115 percent), style ideas (+38 percent), art (+50 percent) and DIY projects to try (+35 percent)," the company added.

The visual search major has secured more than $1 billion in venture capital funding, most recently raising $150 million at a $12.3 billion valuation, according to TechCrunch.

Pinterest is reportedly looking at a mid-2019 Initial Public Offering (IPO) and expects to reach $1 billion in annual revenue for the first time.