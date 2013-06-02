Monday, June 15, 2020Back to

  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Pinterest looking for ways to juggle between tasteful nudity and porn

Where do you draw the line between pornography and artistic nudes? The thin line that marks the fence is where Pinterest seems to be sitting currently.


Nishtha KanalJun 15, 2020 18:09:34 IST

Where do you draw the line between pornography and artistic nudes? The thin line that marks the fence is where Pinterest seems to be sitting currently. Following complaints that the site’s no-nudity policy is a little too strict, Pinterest is said to be mulling over being a wee bit more lenient towards images that contain nudity.

Pinterest told Financial Times that it had received several complaints over the photo-sharing website’s blanket ban over anything to do with nudity. “Pinterest is about expressing your passions and people are passionate about art and that may include nudes,” said the company, “So we’re going to try and accommodate that.”

Pinterest looking for ways to juggle between tasteful nudity and porn

Pinterest to draw a line between artistic nudes and porn

 

There is no clarity about how Pinterest is going to try to distinguish between tasteful nudes and blatant pornography. Currently, the site has to rely on peers and other Pinterest users to flag and report nudes in order to get them reviewed. Even though Pinterest says that it is planning on finding a middle path as far as nudes are concerned, the site’s Acceptable User Policy still contains the term that a user will not post content that, “is sexually explicit or contains nudity, partial nudity or pornography.”

The photo-sharing website is a buzzing hub of all things creative across the Internet. It has special sections that are dedicated to Art, Photography and Design where you can still find tastefully done nudes in abundance. Pinterest is probably just going to tweak its Policy to accommodate these existing nudes into the website.

Pinterest’s decision to loosen up regarding nudity comes only a few days after Facebook decided to tighten its policies regarding “hate speech” This move came after women’s rights organisation, the Everyday Sexism Project, targeted Facebook for being unable to contain pages that promote violence against women. The organisation wrote mails to Facebook advertisers, urging them to stop associating themselves with the social networking giant. A lot of them like Nissan and multiple smaller companies have proclaimed that they will stop advertising on the site.

Pinterest, like Facebook, too will have to tread the middle path carefully by drawing clear distinctions between the types of nudity that can be showcased on the site. It could also consider toying around with NSFW (Not Safe for Work) tags that could warn unassuming Pinners about stumbling upon nude content.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Social media

Twitter, Reddit, other internet firms oppose US rules requiring visitors to disclose social media info

Jun 01, 2020
Twitter, Reddit, other internet firms oppose US rules requiring visitors to disclose social media info
Facebook to state labelling Russian, Chinese and other state-controlled media organisations

Facebook

Facebook to state labelling Russian, Chinese and other state-controlled media organisations

Jun 06, 2020
How to hide old unwanted Facebook posts from your profile using new 'Manage Activity' feature

Facebook

How to hide old unwanted Facebook posts from your profile using new 'Manage Activity' feature

Jun 03, 2020
Facebook-BCG report proposes these measures for businesses to tide over COVID-19 crisis

Facebook-BCG report proposes these measures for businesses to tide over COVID-19 crisis

Jun 02, 2020
Facebook employees stage a virtual walkout saying US President Donald Trump's posts should be reined in

Facebook

Facebook employees stage a virtual walkout saying US President Donald Trump's posts should be reined in

Jun 02, 2020
Facebook data transfer tool that lets you transfers media to Google Photos is now available for all

Facebook

Facebook data transfer tool that lets you transfers media to Google Photos is now available for all

Jun 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020