Where do you draw the line between pornography and artistic nudes? The thin line that marks the fence is where Pinterest seems to be sitting currently. Following complaints that the site’s no-nudity policy is a little too strict, Pinterest is said to be mulling over being a wee bit more lenient towards images that contain nudity.

Pinterest told Financial Times that it had received several complaints over the photo-sharing website’s blanket ban over anything to do with nudity. “Pinterest is about expressing your passions and people are passionate about art and that may include nudes,” said the company, “So we’re going to try and accommodate that.”

There is no clarity about how Pinterest is going to try to distinguish between tasteful nudes and blatant pornography. Currently, the site has to rely on peers and other Pinterest users to flag and report nudes in order to get them reviewed. Even though Pinterest says that it is planning on finding a middle path as far as nudes are concerned, the site’s Acceptable User Policy still contains the term that a user will not post content that, “is sexually explicit or contains nudity, partial nudity or pornography.”

The photo-sharing website is a buzzing hub of all things creative across the Internet. It has special sections that are dedicated to Art, Photography and Design where you can still find tastefully done nudes in abundance. Pinterest is probably just going to tweak its Policy to accommodate these existing nudes into the website.

Pinterest’s decision to loosen up regarding nudity comes only a few days after Facebook decided to tighten its policies regarding “hate speech” This move came after women’s rights organisation, the Everyday Sexism Project, targeted Facebook for being unable to contain pages that promote violence against women. The organisation wrote mails to Facebook advertisers, urging them to stop associating themselves with the social networking giant. A lot of them like Nissan and multiple smaller companies have proclaimed that they will stop advertising on the site.

Pinterest, like Facebook, too will have to tread the middle path carefully by drawing clear distinctions between the types of nudity that can be showcased on the site. It could also consider toying around with NSFW (Not Safe for Work) tags that could warn unassuming Pinners about stumbling upon nude content.