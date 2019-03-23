Saturday, March 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Pinterest files IPO with regulators to tap into the market for new stock offerings

Pinterest plans to list under the symbol “PINS” on the NYSE, set a placeholder amount of $100 million.

ReutersMar 23, 2019 10:26:47 IST

Pinterest Inc, the owner of the image search website known for the food and fashion photos that its users post, filed for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators on Friday, looking to tap into a red-hot market for new stock offerings.

Pinterest files IPO with regulators to tap into the market for new stock offerings

Image: Reuters

The filing comes a day after jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co’s blockbuster debut, and ride-hailing service providers Lyft Inc and Uber are set to pursue much-anticipated listings. Investors are anticipating 2019 may be one of the most active years ever for tech IPOs.

Pinterest, which plans to list under the symbol “PINS” on the New York Stock Exchange, set a placeholder amount of $100 million to indicate the size of the IPO. The final size will change.

Reuters reported in January Pinterest could raise around $1.5 billion and that the IPO was likely to come in the first six months of 2019.

The company was valued at $12 billion in its last fundraising round in 2017.

The San Francisco-based company has grown rapidly since its founding in 2008, boasting in the regulatory filing that it reaches more than 250 million monthly active users, two-thirds of whom are female.

Pinterest said its annual revenue in 2018 was $755.9 million, up 60 per cent compared to 2017. Nevertheless, it remains unprofitable with a net loss of $62.97 million, narrowing from a net loss of $130 million a year earlier.

Like Lyft, Pinterest plans to go public with a dual-class share structure to concentrate voting power with Class B shareholders, which include co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Silbermann.

However, Pinterest said Class B shares will automatically convert into common shares seven years after the IPO. This conversion will not take effect if these Class B stockholders continue to own at least 50 per cent of their shares held at the time of the IPO.

This follows a trade group representing top U.S. pension funds and asset managers asking exchanges to require companies seeking to go public with share classes with unequal voting rights to have plans to equalize them within seven years.

Investors focused on corporate governance have criticized dual-class share structures after the likes of Snapchat parent Snap Inc and meal-kit maker Blue Apron Holdings Inc went public since with little or no voting representation for certain investors.

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the lead underwriters on the Pinterest IPO.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6


also see

NewsTracker

Goldman Sachs bullish on Indian equities; forecasts Nifty to hit target of 12,500 in 12 months

Mar 19, 2019
Goldman Sachs bullish on Indian equities; forecasts Nifty to hit target of 12,500 in 12 months
JP Morgan tests neuroscience-based video games to help recruit interns

Video games

JP Morgan tests neuroscience-based video games to help recruit interns

Mar 19, 2019

science

Tuberculosis has 'profound financial implications' for India: Health Minister JP Nadda

World Tuberculosis Day

Tuberculosis has 'profound financial implications' for India: Health Minister JP Nadda

Mar 22, 2019
CERN's LHCb experiment hints at why universe has more matter than antimatter

Particle Physics

CERN's LHCb experiment hints at why universe has more matter than antimatter

Mar 22, 2019
World Water Day: 1 billion Indians live without clean water supply, report suggests

World Water Day

World Water Day: 1 billion Indians live without clean water supply, report suggests

Mar 22, 2019
Delhi's deadly air exposes the divide in how pollution affects its rich and poor

Toxic Delhi Air

Delhi's deadly air exposes the divide in how pollution affects its rich and poor

Mar 22, 2019