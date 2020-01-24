Friday, January 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Pine Labs secures undisclosed funding from Mastercard for expansion of digital payments adoption in India

Mastercard joins PayPal and Temasek who pumped in around $125 million over 2018 into Pine Labs.


tech2 News StaffJan 24, 2020 14:24:43 IST

Digital payments major Pine Labs has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from global card company Mastercard. This investment is part of a partnership with Mastercard through which the companies would attempt to expand the digital payments adoption in the country.

Mastercard joins PayPal and Temasek who pumped in around $125 million over 2018 into Pine Labs.

In a note shared with the press, Pine Labs said together, the companies will offer a suite of value-added services, including Pine Labs’ end-to-end stored value solutions which will replace the paper ones now widely used by companies, retailers and consumers in South Asia and many other markets.

Pine Labs secures undisclosed funding from Mastercard for expansion of digital payments adoption in India

A sticker shows that a store accepts MasterCard. Image: Reuters

Pine Labs processes payments of $30 billion per year and serves some 140,000 merchants across about 450,000 network points. This deal could have vaulted Pine Labs into the unicorn club since the last investment had valued the retail payments company at $800 million.

Further, Pine Labs also works closely with multiple banks and financial service providers to deliver instalment based payments and financing options for consumers.

“This relationship is a great validation of the top-quality products that Pine Labs delivers to merchants,” said Lokvir Kapoor, founder and chairman of Pine Labs. “Together, we have a unique opportunity to use Mastercard’s global presence and technology infrastructure to enhance our growth and enable us to meet the growing needs of customers in India and beyond.”

Through this deal, Sequoia Capital which owned majority stake in Pine Labs could have reduced its ownership further.

“Smart devices are transforming how people shop. With this partnership, we’re continuing to build innovative solutions and provide people with new ways to pay right at their fingertips,” said Ari Sarker, co-president for Asia Pacific at Mastercard. “By joining forces with Pine Labs, we are reinforcing our strategy to deliver choice to consumers and to be the partner of choice for our customers in South Asia and around the world.”

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vodafone

After Mastercard and Paypal, Vodafone Groups exits from Facebook's Libra project

Jan 22, 2020
After Mastercard and Paypal, Vodafone Groups exits from Facebook's Libra project
Samya.AI raises $6 million seed funding from Sequoia India and other angel investors

Samya.AI

Samya.AI raises $6 million seed funding from Sequoia India and other angel investors

Jan 20, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019