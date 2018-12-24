Monday, December 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

PIL filed in Supreme Court challenging MHA snooping notification: Report

The petition filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma challenges government's 20 December notification.

Press Trust of India Dec 24, 2018 16:22 PM IST

A PIL was filed on 24 November in the Supreme Court challenging the government's notification authorising 10 central agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt any computer system.

The petition filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma seeks to quash the government's 20 December notification.

Representational image.

Representational image.

According to the government's notification, 10 Central probe and snoop agencies are now empowered under the Information Technology (IT) Act for computer interception and analysis, Ministry of Home Affairs officials said.

The 10 agencies notified under the new order are the Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (for Income Tax Department), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, Directorate of Signal Intelligence (in service areas of J-K, North East and Assam) and Delhi Police commissioner

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

also see

NewsTracker

Pinarayi Vijayan calls MHA notification, enabling 10 govt agencies to intercept any device, an 'attack' on individual freedom

Dec 22, 2018

TheySaidIt

SC verdict on Rafale: 'Truth always triumphs,' says BJP as court dismisses petitions; Congress leaders demand JPC probe

Dec 14, 2018

NewsTracker

SC verdict on Rafale deal updates: Amit Shah tears into Rahul Gandhi for 'discrediting deal' which is crucial to India; dares him to Parliament debate

Dec 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Both UPA and NDA built infrastructure, amended rules to legalise snooping: Timeline of events that led to 20 December MHA order

Dec 21, 2018

NewsTracker

MHA says 'snooping order' based on UPA-era IT rules, no new powers conferred on any security agencies

Dec 21, 2018

Surveillance

MHA notification: Authorised agencies don't have suo motu powers to issue interception, monitoring directions

Dec 21, 2018

science

diabetics

Scientists develop disposable paper sensors for diabetics to monitor blood sugar

Dec 24, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX launches its first national security space mission for US aboard Falcon 9

Dec 24, 2018

Electric Vehicles

COP24 nudged countries towards EVs but Indian manufacturers continue to lay low

Dec 22, 2018

Ice on Mars

ESA's Mars Express captures Korolev crater covered in kilometres of pristine snow

Dec 22, 2018