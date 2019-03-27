Wednesday, March 27, 2019Back to
PIIPL announces offers on domain names for educational websites starting at Rs 411

PIIPL's special offer for .Shiksha domain names will be available for a period up to 30 June.

Press Trust of IndiaMar 27, 2019 23:02:42 IST

Pan India Internet Pvt Ltd (PIIPL) today announced a special offer for .Shiksha domain names, under its India Education Network (IEN) - India's largest network of nearly 500 educational websites, at a very low price of Rs 411 for the 1st year.

PIIPL, in partnership with Afilias USA has launched this unique offer, through a dedicated domain name booking website, www.website.shiksha, for a period up to 30 June 2019.

Announcing the offer, CEO of Pan India Internet Private Limited (PIIPL), Rajkumar Jalan, said, "Shiksha is the Indian synonym of the word education and thus a .Shiksha domain will be of a great value for the education industry of India. A large number of educational institutes and other services providers still do not have a website and the .Shiksha domain name offers them a great opportunity to have a website on their exclusive .Shiksha domain name." "Many large educational institutions who might already be having their website around other domains - can still use the proper .Shiksha domain name of their institute for redirection to their existing websites and also use them for email or other services," he added.

PIIPL has already launched the India Education Network (IEN), which is a network of nearly 500 educational websites based on .Shiksha domains covering all states, union territories and all major cities of India with a dedicated website for each of them like www.Delhi.Shiksha, www.Punjab.Shiksha and so on. The detailed list of the network websites can be seen at www.indiaeducation.shiksha/network.

These websites offer all necessary education-related information for everyone's use along with several other useful services for the benefit of the educational community of India.

The dedicated examination results site www.results.shiksha also supplements the network through the publication of many important examination results.

The company is also offering a bundled and very low cost website and email solution to the educational segment and it's packages start from Rs 3500 per year for a .Shiksha domain along with a 5 page website and 1 dedicated email account.

