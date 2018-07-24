Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 24 July, 2018 09:33 IST

Physical distance still matters for human interaction in this digital era: Study

It's a 16-month study of more than 51 million geo-tagged tweets generated by more than 1.7 million users.

With Skype or WhatsApp, you can talk to anyone from anywhere. And Amazon allows you to shop from the comfort of your home. So in this connected world, distance does not matter, right? Wrong, according to a new research.

Even when people have well-connected social networks beyond their home cities, they are still most frequently interacting with people who stay closer to them, the study found. The findings, published in the International Journal of Digital Earth, showed that physical distance still very much matters for human interactions.

With the rise of the Internet and the new era of globalisation, some have argued that the world is flat — geography is dead. "But we disagree with that," said one of the lead researchers Ming-Hsiang Tsou, Professor at San Diego State University in the US.

Tsou noted that even with shipments, regional supply still influences availability and expedience of a delivery.  "The concept of distance is not dissolved, but it has shifted. Now it is more about probability: What is the likelihood, because of distance, that your followers will be your friends in real life?"

Representational image.

Representational image.

If they do not live very close, highly unlikely, Tsou said.

The findings are based on an expansive, 16-month study of more than 51 million geo-tagged tweets generated by more than 1.7 million Twitter users across the US.

With the massive database of tweets prepared for analysis, the team considered three main issues: how people followed one another, the awareness they had of the cities of their followers and whether they travelled to cities where their followers were located.

To compare interactions online versus those in real space, the team studied origins and travel destinations of Twitter users, producing detailed data maps to easily visualise findings. Of note, the team found that Twitter users averaged 90 percent of their tweets in a single city during the 16-month study period — most often their home city.

In real space, and despite some variation, the team also found that users in all states tended to follow others and have followers well beyond their immediate geographic region — often nationwide.

However, according to the study, people are far less likely to have a strong awareness of or even give mention to the cities of their faraway followers.

tags


latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Skype

Skype 8.0 launches on desktop, will soon roll-out call recording and encryption

Jul 17, 2018

Social Media Hub

A social media hub in India could lead to disastrous outcomes and is best avoided

Jul 16, 2018

technology

IBM seeks $167 million in lawsuit for unauthorised use of patented technology

Jul 17, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s new update to bring ‘Mark as Read’ shortcut to notification centre

Jul 13, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp beta's new Android update might come with a Sticker preview

Jul 17, 2018

Instagram

Iranian authorities arrest 44 people for posting 'immoral images' on Instagram

Jul 17, 2018

science

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Corals

Deep coral reefs won't host marine life fleeing threats of climate change: Study

Jul 24, 2018

Fukushima

Japan reopens beaches in regions devastated by the Fukushima nuclear disaster

Jul 23, 2018

Neanderthal

Paleolithic tools suggest Neanderthal man knew how to make a fire: Study

Jul 23, 2018