FP Trending

Adobe has added new features to popular editing software, Photoshop for iPad and desktop. The company has also introduced a number of updates to Adobe Fresco and some news on the new Display Panel.

Photoshop for iPad will get the new Healing Brush, which will allow people to correct certain sample areas by painting it with the help of the Apple Pencil. This is a feature that is already available for desktop users. With this, users can improve the texture, lighting, transparency, and shading of the sampled pixels and even use the settings and controls such as diffusion, blend modes, and brush angle.

There's also the new Magic Wand feature that will help people to pick objects from flat backgrounds with ease. People can also select some areas of an image based on tone and colour, adjust them, and get a precisely selected result.

iPad users will also get the Canvas Projection feature that will allow them to share their canvas or collaborate live with others. They can connect the iPad with an external device to showcase the canvas and even edit it live.

For desktop users, Photoshop has got the new Sky Replacement enhancements that allow users to choose from over 5,000 sky options. There will be a new Get More Skies option that will take people to Adobe’s Discover site, where these options can be downloaded.

The new Transform Warp Bezier Handles is a fine-tuned keyboard shortcut for edges and Split Warp points and will be useful for people who want to stretch or bend images on bottles and more such objects. It also gets the new colour and opacity customization.

Photoshop has also got the new Discover Panel that lets people find whatever they want with ease. A Command+F (macOS) or Ctrl+F (Windows) keyboard shortcut will help in this.

Additionally, Adobe Fresco has received a number of updates, including some for the app and neural filters. Fresco for iPad has got the colour-based Adjustment Layers too.

Photoshop Beta is also making its entry this month, which will provide Creative Cloud members with an opportunity to give feedback to the Photoshop team for improvements.

All these new features will be showcased by photographer Anna McNaught and digital graphics expert Jesús Ramirez on Adobe Live on 18 and 19 August.