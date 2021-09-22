FP Trending

PhotoMarket has launched FeiDu FM40, a mini wireless microphone powered by profocusgrip.com. The FM40 is available in India at Rs 8,999. The microphone is a perfect accompaniment for vloggers, amateurs and filmmakers as it enables noise-free and crystal-clear audio.

The FM40 is apt for all sorts of activities including anchoring, live, news gathering and so on, in an affordable price bracket. It is available on the PhotoMarket platform and all leading cameras and CE Stores in the country. The microphone, which comes with one year parts replacement warranty, will soon be out on leading e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart.

The new FM40 is compatible with all devices including DSLR, smartphone, computer, and so on. The device works best for live streaming as well. To avoid noise and frequency interference, the microphone offers 57 channels for selection. The ultra-compact wireless microphone system has an in-built omnidirectional condenser capsule. The device is capable of sending high-quality audio with true diversity transmission to the smartphone receiver or camera.

According to PhotoMarket Founder Mayank Chachra, the FM40 “lives up to the expectations in terms of aesthetics, quality, price, and durability.” He added that the microphone, which is an upgraded version of FM50 and FM60, equips audiences with the best product while maintaining convenience standards.

The FM40 has a runtime of over four hours on a single full charge. The microphone takes around 45 minutes to achieve full charge. The product weights 38 g in a feather-light body and is four centimetres in length, making it easy to carry. It is a perfect portable choice as it can be used as a clip-on mic or with a lavaliere.

The unique half-hidden design of the microphone makes it easy to wear on a shoot.

The FM40 is also equipped with two antennas on the receiver for signals. The microphone receives the signals via the antennas and compares them, automatically choosing the stronger one for output. This eliminates chances of any signal dropouts. The device can deliver a long workable transmission distance of 80 metre/265 feet easily.

The FM40 has a clear upper hand with respect to most of the wireless microphones presently available in the market.