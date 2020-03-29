Sunday, March 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Photography Tips and Tricks on OPPO Reno3 Pro with Areesz Ganddi

Watch him take us through various tips & tricks to capture the perfect picture, only with the new OPPO Reno3 Pro.


FP StudioMar 29, 2020 19:08:10 IST

The new OPPO Reno3 Pro is the camera of choice for expert photographer Areesz Ganddi. Watch him take us through various tips & tricks to capture the perfect picture, only with the new OPPO Reno3 Pro.
Check out more about the device here - https://www.oppo.com/in/smartphone-reno3-pro/

The phone is available in two variants –
OPPO Reno3 Pro: 8+128GB – Rs. 29,990
OPPO Reno3 Pro: 8+256GB – Rs. 32,990

To order log on to -
https://www.amazon.in/dp/B08554H3DS
https://www.flipkart.com/oppo-reno3-pro-store

This is a partnered post.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Partnered

Experience the world and its myriad shades with the all-new Reno3 Pro

Mar 04, 2020
Experience the world and its myriad shades with the all-new Reno3 Pro
Oppo Reno3 Pro with 44 MP dual punch hole front camera launched at a starting price of Rs 29,990

Oppo Reno3 Pro

Oppo Reno3 Pro with 44 MP dual punch hole front camera launched at a starting price of Rs 29,990

Mar 02, 2020
Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44 MP dual front camera to launch in India on 2 March

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44 MP dual front camera to launch in India on 2 March

Feb 17, 2020
Oppo Reno 3 5G, Reno 3 Pro official listings reveal storage, colour options, more

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 5G, Reno 3 Pro official listings reveal storage, colour options, more

Dec 20, 2019
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro launched in China with quad rear cameras and 5G support

Oppo Reno 3

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro launched in China with quad rear cameras and 5G support

Dec 26, 2019
Oppo Reno3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: Here's how to watch the livestream

Oppo Reno3 Pro

Oppo Reno3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: Here's how to watch the livestream

Mar 02, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020