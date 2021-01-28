Thursday, January 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Phone numbers of over 500 million Facebook users on sale through automated Telegram bot

The bot has been running since at least January 12, 2021, according to screenshots posted by Gal, but the data it provides access to is from 2019.


TechSamvadJan 28, 2021 16:39:03 IST

An automated telegram bot is selling data full of Facebook users’ phone numbers, according to a report by Motherboard. The security researcher who found this vulnerability, Alon Gal, says that the person who runs the bot claims to have the information of 533 million users, which came from a Facebook vulnerability that was patched in 2019.

Phone numbers of over 500 million Facebook users on sale through automated Telegram bot

Image: Reuters

Upon launch, the Telegram bot says "The bot helps to find out the cellular phone numbers of Facebook users," according to Motherboard's tests.

The bot lets users enter either a phone number to receive the corresponding user's Facebook ID, or visa versa. The initial results from the bot are redacted, but users can buy credits to reveal the full phone number. One credit is $20, with prices stretching up to $5,000 for 10,000 credits. The bot claims to contain information on Facebook users from the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and 15 other countries.

Motherboard tested the bot and confirmed it contained the real phone number of a Facebook user who tries to keep this number private.

The bot has been running since at least 12 January 2021, according to screenshots posted by Gal, but the data it provides access to is from 2019.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is treating Indian users differently from Europeans in terms of updated privacy policy: Centre to Delhi HC

Jan 25, 2021
WhatsApp is treating Indian users differently from Europeans in terms of updated privacy policy: Centre to Delhi HC
Karnataka HC restrains centre, NIC from sharing Aarogya Setu app data without user consent

Aarogya Setu

Karnataka HC restrains centre, NIC from sharing Aarogya Setu app data without user consent

Jan 26, 2021
Google Pixel 4a 5G users report that the January update failed to fix a touchscreen issue

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4a 5G users report that the January update failed to fix a touchscreen issue

Jan 15, 2021
Google, Facebook prepared to pull services from its Australian users: A look at what's going on

Social media

Google, Facebook prepared to pull services from its Australian users: A look at what's going on

Jan 25, 2021
WhatsApp delays new privacy policy by three months amid backlash over data sharing with Facebook

NewsTracker

WhatsApp delays new privacy policy by three months amid backlash over data sharing with Facebook

Jan 16, 2021
'Don't join WhatsApp, it’s voluntary': Delhi HC tells petitioner challenging platform's new privacy policy

NewsTracker

'Don't join WhatsApp, it’s voluntary': Delhi HC tells petitioner challenging platform's new privacy policy

Jan 18, 2021

science

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Orbital Warfare

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Jan 26, 2021
SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021
Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Astronomy

Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Jan 25, 2021