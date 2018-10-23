Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 23 October, 2018 18:39 IST

Philips launches start-up programme to focus on AI application in healthcare

The programme will be carried out at Philips' innovation hubs in Bengaluru (India), Cambridge (US).

Global health technology firm Philips selected 19 start-up companies for its first global start-up collaboration programme that is focused on the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, the company said in a statement on 23 October.

The 12-week 'AI in Healthcare for Radiology, Ultrasound and Oncology' programme will give 19 AI start-up companies access to Philips' health technology expertise and its ecosystem of knowledge partners.

People walk past the Philips headquarters in Barueri, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce - RC1D52584060

Representational image. Reuters

The programme focuses on the application of AI-based clinical decision support tools, such as image interpretation, analysis and integration and workflow tools, such as intelligent treatment plans for radiology, ultrasound and oncology.

"The Indian Start-up ecosystem is demonstrating an increasing trend of applications based on deep learning and AI in the healthcare domain. Philips is engaging with entrepreneurs who are developing AI-enabled solutions for improving clinical and operational outcomes," Srinivas Prasad, CEO, Philips Innovation Campus-Bangalore, said in a statement.

Out of 750 applicants, the most promising 19 start-ups were selected for inclusion in Philips' proven accelerator programme for early-stage start-up companies.

"This year, the chosen start-ups are unique and the team at Philips Innovation Campus is committed to helping start-ups strengthen their value proposition and become a successful sustainable business."

The programme will be carried out at Philips' innovation hubs in Bengaluru (India), Cambridge (US), Eindhoven (the Netherlands) and Shanghai (China).

