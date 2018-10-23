Global health technology firm Philips selected 19 start-up companies for its first global start-up collaboration programme that is focused on the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, the company said in a statement on 23 October.

The 12-week 'AI in Healthcare for Radiology, Ultrasound and Oncology' programme will give 19 AI start-up companies access to Philips' health technology expertise and its ecosystem of knowledge partners.

The programme focuses on the application of AI-based clinical decision support tools, such as image interpretation, analysis and integration and workflow tools, such as intelligent treatment plans for radiology, ultrasound and oncology.

"The Indian Start-up ecosystem is demonstrating an increasing trend of applications based on deep learning and AI in the healthcare domain. Philips is engaging with entrepreneurs who are developing AI-enabled solutions for improving clinical and operational outcomes," Srinivas Prasad, CEO, Philips Innovation Campus-Bangalore, said in a statement.

Out of 750 applicants, the most promising 19 start-ups were selected for inclusion in Philips' proven accelerator programme for early-stage start-up companies.

"This year, the chosen start-ups are unique and the team at Philips Innovation Campus is committed to helping start-ups strengthen their value proposition and become a successful sustainable business."

The programme will be carried out at Philips' innovation hubs in Bengaluru (India), Cambridge (US), Eindhoven (the Netherlands) and Shanghai (China).