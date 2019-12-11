Wednesday, December 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Personal Data Protection Bill seeks access to users' data from companies

The privacy bill is part of India’s broader efforts to tightly control the flow of data and is seen helping government agencies for investigations.


ReutersDec 11, 2019 12:31:55 IST

Changes to the privacy bill in India could cause trouble for Facebook, Google and others as proposals include government powers to request user data to help forge policies.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, circulated to parliament members on Tuesday and reviewed by Reuters, was keenly awaited by top technology companies as it could affect the way they process, store and transfer Indian consumers’ data.

The bill’s latest version introduces a provision empowering the government to ask a company to provide anonymised personal data, as well as other non-personal data, to help target the delivery of government services or formulate policies.

The bill defines “personal data” as information that can help identify a person and has characteristics, traits and any other features of a person’s identity. Any other data is non-personal, the bill said, without elaborating.

Personal Data Protection Bill seeks access to users data from companies

Representational image.

“For companies, even non-personal data is wealth and such a legal provision is likely to cause panic at big technology companies,” said Supratim Chakraborty, a partner specializing in data privacy at Indian law firm Khaitan & Co.

Defending the move, a senior Indian government official said such data was “also wealth for the society”, citing an example that data from a company like ride-hailing business Uber could help the government understand public transport constraints and further develop the local train network.

“The bill doesn’t say this data will need to be given free ... subsequent rules will offer clarity on payment for such data,” the official added.

The bill will be presented in parliament soon, but won’t be passed in the current session that concludes on 13 December as a panel will likely review it further, Reuters reported last week.

The bill also said large social media platforms should be required to offer a mechanism for users to prove their identities and display a verification sign publicly, a move that would raise a host of technical issues for companies including Facebook, WhatsApp, and TikTok.

(Also read: Personal Data Protection Bill: Government to protect your personal data, but not from itself)

“Sensitive personal data”, which includes financial and biometric data, could be transferred outside India for processing, but must be stored locally, the bill said.

The privacy bill is part of India’s broader efforts to tightly control the flow of data and is seen helping government agencies for investigations. US firms have lobbied against such data rules around the world, fearing increased compliance costs.

On Tuesday, internet company Mozilla Corp. said the bill’s exceptions for the government to use data and proposed verification of social media users represented “new, significant threats to Indians’ privacy”.

“If Indians are to be truly protected, it is urgent that the parliament reviews and addresses these dangerous provisions before they become law.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Personal Data Protection Bill 2019

Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 is out; law raises questions on govt provisions which hint at unfettered access to data

Dec 10, 2019
Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 is out; law raises questions on govt provisions which hint at unfettered access to data
Personal Data Protection Bill: Government to protect your private data, but not from itself

Personal Data Protection Bill

Personal Data Protection Bill: Government to protect your private data, but not from itself

Dec 04, 2019
Exclusive: Govt wants unrestricted access to non-personal data of citizens from e-commerce, social media companies

Right to Data

Exclusive: Govt wants unrestricted access to non-personal data of citizens from e-commerce, social media companies

Nov 28, 2019
Parliament LIVE Updates: Centre has tampered with fundamentals of Citizenship Act, BJP politicising issue, Anand Sharma tells Rajya Sabha

NewsTracker

Parliament LIVE Updates: Centre has tampered with fundamentals of Citizenship Act, BJP politicising issue, Anand Sharma tells Rajya Sabha

Dec 11, 2019
No discussion on ‘expunged’ remarks, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after Congress raises topic of Pragya Singh Thakur's Nathuram Godse remark

NewsTracker

No discussion on ‘expunged’ remarks, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after Congress raises topic of Pragya Singh Thakur's Nathuram Godse remark

Nov 28, 2019
Industrial relations code bill introduced in Lok Sabha: Bill to provide fixed-term employment, amalgamate three labour laws

NewsTracker

Industrial relations code bill introduced in Lok Sabha: Bill to provide fixed-term employment, amalgamate three labour laws

Nov 28, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019