BERLIN (Reuters) - Private equity firm Permira is planning an initial public offering of German software company TeamViewer, which could value the company at up to 5 billion euros ($5.60 billion), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Permira and the banks managing the process - Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley - declined to comment.

The plan was initially reported by the Handelsblatt newspaper, which said Permira could also consider a private sale of TeamViewer, which the private equity firm bought for 870 million euros in 2014.

The IPO could take place this year, with 30-40 percent of the firm's shares included in the flotation.

TeamViewer sells software for online meetings and remote desktop access, with over 20 million support sessions occurring daily on its platform.

($1 = 0.8922 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, writing by Emma Thomasson. Editing by Jane Merriman and Edward Taylor)

