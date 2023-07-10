People will have to take special appointments at select Apple Stores to buy their $3500-Vision Pro

Apple’s retail division is making extensive preparations for the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset, which is expected to be available in the US “early next year,” as per a report published by Bloomberg.

The report highlights that, initially, the Vision Pro headset will only be obtainable by appointment. Apple retail employees will play a crucial role in assisting customers in selecting a Vision Pro headset that fits them correctly, including adjusting the headband and ensuring a proper light seal.

This launch is anticipated to be the most intricate and logistically complex rollout ever undertaken by Apple for one of its products.

A massive undertaking

As part of the retail strategy for the Apple Vision Pro headset, customers will be required to schedule appointments for their purchases. Apple will dedicate a specific section within its stores to support headset demonstrations and provide sizing tools to assist customers in selecting the appropriate headset and accessories.

Initially, the availability of the device for purchase will be focused on major areas such as New York and Los Angeles, with plans to expand to all Apple retail stores across the United States.

Why the complexity?

The complexity of the launch logistics is largely due to the wide range of accessory variations. Apple plans to offer multiple sizes of headbands and light seals, necessitating not only purchasable stock but also a significant inventory of “try-on stock” and spare parts for customers who wish to buy additional accessories for their headsets.

Additionally, Apple stores will need to maintain a stock of prescription lenses manufactured by Carl Zeiss, with Bloomberg noting that hundreds or even thousands of lenses may need to be available at any given time.

The development of another accessory, the top strap, is still underway, with a focus on enhancing comfort for users with smaller head sizes. To cater to different fashion preferences, Apple is also exploring potential partnerships with accessory makers to create pouches specifically designed for the external battery pack.

Special app to sell it online

The challenges outlined in the report raise questions about how Apple will handle the distribution of the Vision Pro headset outside of its own retail stores. According to the information provided, Apple currently does not plan to sell the Vision Pro headset in third-party retail locations until at least 2025.

However, customers will have the option to make their purchases online. Apple is reportedly developing a face-scanning app that will assist users in selecting the appropriate size of light seal for their face. During the checkout process, customers will be prompted to upload their face scan results and provide any necessary eye prescriptions if they wear glasses and require corrective lenses to use the headset.

Initially, the Vision Pro headset will be exclusively available in the United States. However, Apple has made a commitment to expand its availability to additional countries by the end of 2024. According to Bloomberg, Canada and the UK are likely to be among the first countries to receive the headset, followed by expansions into Europe and Asia.