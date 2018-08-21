Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 21 August, 2018 17:37 IST

People globally have spent 85 billion hours on WhatsApp in last three months: Study

Conversely, users spent 30 billion hours on its parent company Facebook.

Among all the social media platforms, people globally spent a whopping 85 billion hours on the Facebook-owned WhatsApp in the last three months.

According to a Forbes report late on 20 August, the data released by the US-based app analytics company Apptopia showed that over the past three months, users spent 85 billion hours on WhatsApp that has 1.5 billion users in the world,  or "11.425 hours for every human being on the planet".

Representational image.

"It's clear that WhatsApp is the global messaging app of choice," Apptopia's spokesperson Adam Blacker was quoted as saying.

"Apps having to do with communication take up most of our time spent on our mobile apps," Blacker added.

The top 10 apps overall  in terms of time spent globally  are WhatsApp, WeChat, Facebook, Messenger, Pandora, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Google Maps and Spotify.

The data does not encompass all of China's third-party Android app stores, or WeChat and other China-focused apps would very likely top the standings. Even so, WeChat is in second place overall, the report said.

Four of the top 10 apps by time spent are Facebook's Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Google is a leader as well, with YouTube and Google Maps in the top 10 apps by time spent overall.

Among the games, Clash of Clans topped the list with 3.83 billion hours time spent followed by My Talking Tom, Candy Crush Saga, Fortnite, Lords Mobile, Subway Surfers, Helix Jump, Slither.io, PUBG Mobile and Fishdom.

According to market research company eMarketer, American adults spend an average of more than three and a half hours a day on their mobile devices.

In some countries that are basically mobile-only, with very low PC penetration, that's likely to be even higher.

According to Apptopia, it gets its numbers by being integrated into hundreds of thousands of apps, allowing it to see performance data globally.

