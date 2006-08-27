Avinash Bali

Swedish based Frictional Games has announced an upcoming horror FPS by the name of Penumbra - Overture slated for a 2007 release and the game goes something like this:

Penumbra is an innovative first person horror game utilizing physics for interaction and puzzles. The game is set on Greenland where the protagonist searches for information regarding his late father.

Penumbra - Overture will feature major updates in both gameplay and graphics. Gameplay additions include a melee combat system, greatly improved AI and more stable physics. The already powerful graphics engine will boost even more next-generation features creating a very realistic experience. Notable features include full real-time lighting, motion blur, depth of field and advanced fogging.

No platforms have been disclosed as of now and the developers are still looking for a publisher.