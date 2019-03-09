Saturday, March 09, 2019 Back to
Pentagon is reviewing the federal security clearance of Elon Musk

Musk resubmitted his SF-86 security form after he smoked marijuana on a podcast last year.

The Associated Press Mar 09, 2019 14:16:25 IST

An official says the Pentagon is reviewing the federal security clearance held by tech billionaire Elon Musk, the founder and chief executive officer of SpaceX.

Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk. image: Reuters

Musk resubmitted his SF-86 security form after he smoked marijuana on a podcast last year. SpaceX provides satellite launch services to the Defense Department. Musk was obliged to resubmit the form because marijuana is an illegal drug under federal law. Bloomberg News was first to report Musk’s refiling of the security form.

The official, who confirmed the matter on condition of anonymity because the government does not publicly discuss individuals’ security clearance status, said Friday that no decision has been made on Musk’s clearance.

SpaceX declined to comment.

