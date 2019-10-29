Tuesday, October 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Pentagon deal to boost Microsoft's position in cloud computing - analysts

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's firm grip on the cloud computing market could be threatened by Microsoft Corp's multi-billion dollar contract with the Pentagon, Wall Street analysts said on Monday. Last week, Microsoft won the Pentagon contract termed Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud, or JEDI, that will be worth up to $10 billion (£7.78 billion) over a period of 10 years, beating out favorite Amazon's AWS.


ReutersOct 29, 2019 00:15:56 IST

Pentagon deal to boost Microsofts position in cloud computing - analysts

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's firm grip on the cloud computing market could be threatened by Microsoft Corp's multi-billion dollar contract with the Pentagon, Wall Street analysts said on Monday.

Last week, Microsoft won the Pentagon contract termed Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud, or JEDI, that will be worth up to $10 billion (£7.78 billion) over a period of 10 years, beating out favorite Amazon's AWS.

Shares of Microsoft rose as much as 3.4% to a record high of $145.67 on Monday.

"Bottom line, the contract is a significant win for Microsoft and vaults Azure forward in the cloud platform wars," J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Murphy said.

Amazon's Amazon Web Services currently holds about 32% of the cloud computing market, while Microsoft's Azure has about 18%, according to research firm Canalys.

While AWS contributes nearly 13% to Amazon's total net sales, Azure accounts for about 33% of Microsoft's revenue and are both a major cash cow for the companies.

Friday's decision came after months of controversy and protest over the process for awarding the deal and even drawing the attention of President Donald Trump, who has publicly taken swipes at Amazon, long considered the frontrunner.

Analysts at brokerage firm Compass Point said the deal was a "significant victory" for Microsoft over AWS and added that Amazon could challenge the decision.

"We expect a degree of handwringing among Congressional Democrats given the political and practical dimensions of this issue, but our sense is that lawmakers are unlikely to wade too deeply into these waters," Compass Point's Marshall Senk said.

Brokerages Mizuho and Independent Research raised their price target on the Microsoft stock at the prospect of the company getting a boost from the contract.

"In the end, the fact that Azure was chosen as the sole provider for this important project is a testament to just how far it has come over the past couple of years," said Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz, who raised his price target by $8 to $160.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives noted that the deal helps Microsoft gain a bigger chunk of an estimated $1 trillion of next decade cloud business and $100 billion of U.S. government business.

(This story corrects paragraph five to say "cloud", not "could")

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera, Tanvi Mehta and Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Newstracker

Aramco listing was delayed to rope in anchor investors - sources

Oct 23, 2019
Aramco listing was delayed to rope in anchor investors - sources
Investor revolt torpedoes Swiss Sunrise's $6.4 billion Liberty Global deal

Newstracker

Investor revolt torpedoes Swiss Sunrise's $6.4 billion Liberty Global deal

Oct 23, 2019
Fiat Chrysler to build new battery hub in Turin

Newstracker

Fiat Chrysler to build new battery hub in Turin

Oct 23, 2019
Verizon to offer free subscription of Disney+ for some customers

Newstracker

Verizon to offer free subscription of Disney+ for some customers

Oct 23, 2019
McDonald's misses profit target as competition delivers breakfast, plant burgers

Newstracker

McDonald's misses profit target as competition delivers breakfast, plant burgers

Oct 23, 2019
Air taxi startup Lilium expands production as prototype exceeds 100 km/h

Newstracker

Air taxi startup Lilium expands production as prototype exceeds 100 km/h

Oct 23, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019