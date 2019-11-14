Thursday, November 14, 2019Back to
(Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc is exploring apps for Amazon.com Inc's Fire TV and Apple Inc's Watch, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The treadmill and exercise bike-maker is also planning for a cheaper treadmill, rowing machine for the next year, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2rA6U6u) Peloton is known for its on-demand workout program on exercise bikes which allow riders to join virtually with other participants


ReutersNov 14, 2019 04:17:24 IST

Peloton exploring apps for Amazon Fire TV, Apple Watch - Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc is exploring apps for Amazon.com Inc's Fire TV and Apple Inc's Watch, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The treadmill and exercise bike-maker is also planning for a cheaper treadmill, rowing machine for the next year, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2rA6U6u)

Peloton is known for its on-demand workout program on exercise bikes which allow riders to join virtually with other participants.

"While our R&D team is always working on ideas, we have no new products to announce on either the software or hardware side", a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

Peloton's shares fell 7.5% earlier this month after it forecast a loss for fiscal 2020 in its first earnings, following a disappointing market debut in September.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

