Saturday, January 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Pedestrian safety software will get compulsory for all cars beginning from October 2020

The software consists of peripheral sensors that will sense any sudden impact on the vehicle and activate the airbag control unit.


OverdriveJan 18, 2020 17:30:44 IST

Road accidents in India have been a matter of concern considering the high number of fatalities that happen, with almost 1.5 lakh deaths with 60 percent of them pedestrians. So, a new pedestrian safety software will get compulsory for all cars beginning from October 2020, to enhance the safety of people on road. The software consists of peripheral sensors in the front part of the vehicle, that will sense any sudden impact on the vehicle and activate the airbag control unit which uses infrared technology to detect a possible accident. The actuator converts the electrical energy into motion to lift the engine hood to absorb the crash energy. This helps to protect the pedestrian from coming in contact with the engine by creating a safe layer in between.

Pedestrian safety software will get compulsory for all cars beginning from October 2020

Representative image: Pixabay

The consumer mindset is now more conscious of safety, which was earlier towards the cost and brand. Some of the safety features such as electronic stability control (ESC) and autonomous emergency braking (AEB) will be incorporated in new vehicles by 2022. However, it is a concern for manufacturers to bring all the safety features in their vehicle without a significant increase in the overall cost of the vehicle.

Compared to the US and UK, India has been lagging in terms of automotive safety standards, but now the government has been proactively issuing a host of new uncompromising regulations and upgrading the existing ones to reduce the road fatalities and make the passenger as well as pedestrian safer than before. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) says, 60 percent of the people killed in road accidents every year are pedestrians. Due to this, legal requirements and consumer protection tests for pedestrian protection have become significantly stricter in recent years across the world.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Centre's extension of highways, identification of black-spots on them may lead to fall in road accident fatalities

Apr 22, 2018
Centre's extension of highways, identification of black-spots on them may lead to fall in road accident fatalities
Indian government to reduce 50 per cent road fatalities by 2020

road safety

Indian government to reduce 50 per cent road fatalities by 2020

Sep 19, 2016
Supreme Court issues directions for road safety, asks states to implement policy with 'seriousness'

NewsTracker

Supreme Court issues directions for road safety, asks states to implement policy with 'seriousness'

Dec 01, 2017
Indian government to make rear parking sensors mandatory on all cars

ministry of road transport and highways

Indian government to make rear parking sensors mandatory on all cars

Sep 09, 2016
Lok Sabha passes Motor Vehicle Act: Will Delhi's killer roads now spare innocent lives?

ConnectTheDots

Lok Sabha passes Motor Vehicle Act: Will Delhi's killer roads now spare innocent lives?

Apr 15, 2017
Cars to be picked up randomly from dealers for emission test

NewsTracker

Cars to be picked up randomly from dealers for emission test

Sep 20, 2016

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019