tech2 News Staff

It's common knowledge that the PC-segment has seen declining shipments over the years. Research firms Gartner and IDC usually track the growth and downfall of mobile and PC shipments. This time while both of them have naturally agreed on the falling trend of PC shipments, they have also predicted the exact same number by which the shipments have fallen.

As per, both the reports PC shipments fell to exactly 58.5 million in Q1 2019. Back in 2018 shipments increased in Q2 but were down again by Q4 and it would appear that 2019 would be more of the same as well.

The reports point out that CPU shortages are a contributing factor to this past quarter’s decline. Gartner says that the top six PC vendors were Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer. Out of this only Lenovo, HP and Dell gained shipments wise over the same quarter last year.

“We saw the start of a rebound in PC shipments in mid-2018, but the anticipation of a disruption by CPU shortages impacted all PC markets as vendors allocated to the higher-margin business and Chromebook segment,” Gartner principal analyst Mikako Kitagawa said in a statement.

Coming to IDC, its report puts HP on top followed by Lenovo and Dell although HP was shown to have declined in PC shipments over last year.

“Desktop PCs were surprisingly resilient as the commercial segment helped drive a refresh during the quarter,” IDC research manager Jitesh Ubrani said in a statement.

