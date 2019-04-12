Friday, April 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

PC shipments fall by 15.6 million units globally say both IDC and Gartner

Back in 2018 PC shipments increased in Q2 but were down again by Q4 and its happening again in 2019.

tech2 News StaffApr 12, 2019 17:19:02 IST

It's common knowledge that the PC-segment has seen declining shipments over the years. Research firms Gartner and IDC usually track the growth and downfall of mobile and PC shipments. This time while both of them have naturally agreed on the falling trend of PC shipments, they have also predicted the exact same number by which the shipments have fallen.

PC shipments fall by 15.6 million units globally say both IDC and Gartner

Representational image.

As per, both the reports PC shipments fell to exactly 58.5 million in Q1 2019. Back in 2018 shipments increased in Q2 but were down again by Q4 and it would appear that 2019 would be more of the same as well.

The reports point out that CPU shortages are a contributing factor to this past quarter’s decline. Gartner says that the top six PC vendors were Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer. Out of this only Lenovo, HP and Dell gained shipments wise over the same quarter last year.

“We saw the start of a rebound in PC shipments in mid-2018, but the anticipation of a disruption by CPU shortages impacted all PC markets as vendors allocated to the higher-margin business and Chromebook segment,” Gartner principal analyst Mikako Kitagawa said in a statement.

Coming to IDC, its report puts HP on top followed by Lenovo and Dell although HP was shown to have declined in PC shipments over last year.

“Desktop PCs were surprisingly resilient as the commercial segment helped drive a refresh during the quarter,” IDC research manager Jitesh Ubrani said in a statement.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review


also see

Google

Google India VP Rajan Anandan quits after an 8-year stint to join Sequoia Capital

Apr 02, 2019
Google India VP Rajan Anandan quits after an 8-year stint to join Sequoia Capital
Ancient 430 million-year-old fossil points to how sea cucumbers lost their armour

Fossil

Ancient 430 million-year-old fossil points to how sea cucumbers lost their armour

Apr 11, 2019

science

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Moon Missions

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Apr 12, 2019
First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Picture Powehi

First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Apr 12, 2019
International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Human Spaceflight

International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Apr 12, 2019
Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Apr 11, 2019