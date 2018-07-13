Friday, July 13, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 13 July, 2018 22:17 IST

PC sales are growing at their strongest rate for the first time in six years

PC market grew in Q2 2018, by 2.7 percent according to IDC and by 1.4 percent according to Gartner.

Personal computer shipments are growing for the first time in six years and market research firms Gartner and IDC have confirmed this. The PC market grew in the second quarter of 2018, and according to IDC, it has increased by 2.7 percent. Gartner, on the other hand, thinks differently and has recorded a simple 1.4 percent growth. This can happen because both record the data differently.

According to Mikako Kitagawa, principal analyst at Gartner, "PC shipment growth in the second quarter of 2018 was driven by demand in the business market, which was offset by declining shipments in the consumer segment.”

Representational image. Image: Reuters

Further, with the completion of Lenovo's joint venture with Fujitsu, three out of four PCs were shipped by the top five PC vendors, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, and Acer, in the second quarter of 2018.

According to the report by IDC, the PC market has risen at the strongest rate since Q1 2012, and it is possible because of Windows 10. "Although traditional PCs may not be the default device for many usage scenarios, the market continues to show pockets of resiliency as PC usage experience evolves and improves,” says Jay Chou, research imager at IDC.

From both the reports, the takeaway is that Windows 10 business PCs happen to be the reason behind some of the growth.

Gartner however, believes that this a temporary boom and the rise will not last. The momentum is predicted to die in the next two years.

